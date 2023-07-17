One of San Francisco’s most exclusive styles is back.
Last week, BART began accepting preorders for the latest edition of its mega-popular ugly holiday sweaters.
This marks the third straight year the transit agency has released its own version of the decorative wooly pullovers that have become ubiquitous at December get-to-togethers.
The fashion trend started in 2021, when BART ordered only five to use as prizes during contests throughout the year. They created the design through an online provider which offered stock templates that a BART graphic designer filled in with images, rail line spokesperson Jim Allison told The Examiner. But when the sweaters were made, “we realized they could be merchandised and we ordered more,” he said.
They produced an additional 115 sweaters, which sold out within 40 minutes of becoming available to the public.
Last year, BART staff worked with a local manufacturer to curate a more customized and unique sweater. They quickly sold out of 738 of them, making over $10,000 in profit.
Allison said they anticipate selling at least 2,500 orders this year, or roughly triple 2022’s total. Less than a week after hitting the market, the sweaters remain available in all sizes, retailing for $60, a $10 increase from last winter’s version.
Allison said they “expect to sell out again” and collect around $42,000 in profit.
In addition, they've added other holiday swag to help transit-lovers complete their BART ensemble by now selling a $15 ugly holiday beanie and a $25 ugly holiday dog sweater.
If you’re curious, no, these sales won’t help BART’s ongoing efforts to avoid a fiscal cliff: Allison said — the revenue is relatively small in the larger scheme of things. But it does provide a secondary benefit.
“It promotes BART ridership and a sense of ownership among the general public,” he explained. “If people are proud enough of BART to wear our merchandise, we believe they are more likely to be allies in our mission to provide safe, clean, and convenient public transportation.”
Here’s The Examiner’s exclusive rankings, in descending order, of BART’s ugly holiday sweaters through the years.
3. 2021
The sweater that started it all. Its design is more subdued than its future iterations would be. The only BART-specific feature is a train in the middle, paired with the transit agency’s logo above it. But it set the stage for something more. Besides, you don’t get Stephen Curry’s 2015 MVP season without the other seasons that preceded it.
The first 115 sweaters which were gobbled up quicker than it takes riders to tap their clipper card, which showed there was plenty of demand for BART’s take on a holiday classic.
2. 2022
The second version featured a more elaborate design which gave it a homier BART aesthetic. The most prominent addition was a large train in the center, decorated in reindeer features that included antlers and a fuzzy, three-dimensional baby blue nose which pokes outward.
3. 2023
It's Christmas in July for transit fans!— BART (@SFBART) July 12, 2023
Our incredibly popular ugly holiday sweater is back for its third year -- and now with a ugly holiday beanie and ugly dog sweater!
They are all available for PREORDER right now! https://t.co/ueb1dda5BF pic.twitter.com/ie8Y8829Gt
This year’s BART sweater goes above and beyond. On looks alone, The Examiner would tout 2022’s edition as the superior BART sweater. But the winning formula for ugly holiday sweaters throughout history has been a combination of garish graphic design and interactive features. The newest BART sweater delivers on the latter.
The sweater comes to life with a giant transit map whose tracks light up in green, orange, blue, yellow and red — the colors of each of its five routes. In addition, it features another reindeer train that not only lights up, but also makes sound when someone presses the BART logo at its center. If BART sounds were vibrant enough to be featured in “The Mandalorian,” there’s no reason you can’t use them too.