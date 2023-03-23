Next time you ride BART, save a seat for Baby Yoda.
Apparently, “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” is actually not all that far removed from the modern Bay Area.
If you thought you heard some familiar sounds in the most recent episode of the hit Star Wars TV show, “The Mandalorian,” you’re not alone.
The last two installments of the Emmy-nominated series were partially set on the fictional city-covered planet of Coruscant, that, like any thriving metropolis, includes a high-powered rapid transit system, which the characters ride.
To create the fantasy rail line, show designers mixed sounds from a variety of real subway systems — including BART.
David Collins, the lead sound designer and mixer on "the Mandalorian," confirmed the noises on Twitter on Wednesday — which is when the fourth episode of the show’s third season was released — in a reply to a suspicious fan.
Correct! Among other subway sounds, there are definitely BART recordings used in that sequence— David W. Collins (@DavidWCollins) March 23, 2023
Transit agency spokesperson Alicia Trost told the Examiner over email that the rail line didn’t know their “iconic train sounds” would be featured prior to the episode airing.
“When the staff saw the episode we were thrilled and delighted and knew straight away it was BART!” Trost said. “We get excited about a train theme in a hit show or movie. But to then hear the sounds, it was pure joy. We can only hope all those Skywalker Sound employees are BART riders and fans.”
"The Mandalorian," which debuted to critical acclaim in the fall of 2019, has been one of Disney’s most successful Star Wars spin-offs, nominated for nearly 40 Emmy awards, including outstanding drama in 2021. It stars Pedro Pascal as the titular hero, and has featured performances from Giancarlo Esposito, Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson and Mark Hamill, who reprised his famed role of Luke Skywalker.
This isn't the first Star Wars property with a Northern California connection. Scenes set on the forest moon of Endor in the franchise's third film, "Return of the Jedi," were shot in Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park in Humboldt County.
Meanwhile Lucasfilms' Bay Area ties run deep, with production facilities in both the Presidio and Marin County.