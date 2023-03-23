Mandalorian and Baby Yoda

(L-R): Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's "The Mandalorian," season three.

 Disney

Next time you ride BART, save a seat for Baby Yoda.

Apparently, “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” is actually not all that far removed from the modern Bay Area.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong