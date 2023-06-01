BART is participating in a new study aimed at addressing racial equity in fare evasion as the transit agency struggles to stay afloat financially.
The Center for Policing Equity and the BART Office of the Independent Police Auditor will conduct the 18-month study, which will focus on the agency's current fare evasion enforcement policies that they say disproportionately target people of color.
In a series of recommendations provided to BART in 2021, the CPE found that BART police officers were eight times more likely to stop Black riders than their white counterparts.
"All transit riders deserve to feel a sense of belonging, freedom, and safety when traveling on public transportation," said Hans Menos, the vice president of the triage response team at CPE in the statement. "That sense of security should include protection from racial bias, and freedom from harassment at the hands of law enforcement."
The research also found that Black riders were 15 times more likely than white riders to experience use of force by BART police.
"It is important to constantly evaluate the policies and practices of BPD to ensure that our reform efforts are effective and sustainable," said Russell Bloom, the independent police auditor. "Using data to examine the root causes of disparate outcomes is a critically important way to understand which reforms are working and where we may need to refocus our attention and resources."
Over the course of a year and a half, the study will analyze various aspects of the issues facing the transit agency, as well as include "community perspectives on the impacts of fare evasion enforcement measures," other data and compare national trends of other transit agencies across the country.
As BART analyzes its enforcement policies, the agency has prioritized a strategy to address fare evasion amid wider concerns about rider safety. The agency has estimated that it loses as much as $25 million each year due to fare evasion, and it is planning to spend $90 million to install fare gates that are more difficult to jump.
STraffic America, the company BART contracted to implement the new gates, was given the all-clear to start the project last month.
BART faces an uncertain financial future with ridership yet to rebound from the pandemic, and federal COVID-19 funding running out. Local and state lawmakers have sounded the alarm about the agency's looming fiscal cliff.
In a press conference in the state capital earlier this week, San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to reconsider state funding for BART and other struggling transit entities statewide in this year's budget.
Newsom's latest proposal slashed funding for transportation infrastructure by $2 billion, and the final budget has to be ready for approval in just a couple of weeks. BART has said that, absent additional funding, the agency would be forced to close stations, shutter entire lines and eliminate weekend service.