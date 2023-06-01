BART fare evasion

A BART rider bypasses the pay gate by jumping over it at the 24th Street Station in San Francisco on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The agency is studying the enforcement of its policies, and the disproportionate impact the enforcement has on riders of color.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

BART is participating in a new study aimed at addressing racial equity in fare evasion as the transit agency struggles to stay afloat financially.

The Center for Policing Equity and the BART Office of the Independent Police Auditor will conduct the 18-month study, which will focus on the agency's current fare evasion enforcement policies that they say disproportionately target people of color.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags