In lieu of trains, the transit agency will be running free bus service between the Lafayette, Orinda and Rockrdige stations until the repairs are completed on Feb. 21.

Have plans in the East Bay on President’s Day weekend? Be prepared to take a bus or a car.

BART announced on Monday it will not be running train service between the Rockridge, Orinda and Lafayette stations from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 while it replaces nearly 7,200 feet of decades-old railway connecting the three platforms.

