Have plans in the East Bay on President’s Day weekend? Be prepared to take a bus or a car.
BART announced on Monday it will not be running train service between the Rockridge, Orinda and Lafayette stations from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 while it replaces nearly 7,200 feet of decades-old railway connecting the three platforms.
In lieu of trains, the transit agency will be running free bus service between the Lafayette, Orinda and Rockridge stations until the repairs are completed on Feb. 21.
Officials warned that riders should expect a 30-minute delay in that portion of the system during the three-day long construction. Yellow-line trains, which service SFO-Millbrae to Antioch and are the only trains that travel through that section of the Bay Area, will run every 30 minutes.
BART’s trip planner has been updated to account for the closure and show when the bus service will be running during the weekend.
On Monday, the President’s Day holiday, service will begin at 6 a.m., similar to a Saturday, but officials acknowledged that “some trips will be canceled, so check the trip planner to see when your train will arrive.”
While this is the only planned closure between the Lafeyette and Orinda stations, the rail line will temporarily shut down service between Rockridge and Orinda five more times in the next four months to replace an interlocking. The tentative dates for that project are April 1 to 2, April 15 to 16, May 13 to 14, May 27 to 29 (Memorial Day weekend), and June 10 to 11. The transit agency will similarly offer a free bus service at the impacted stations during those closures.
“The equipment being replaced is decades old and has outlived its design life,” officials said in a release. “Riders will enjoy a smoother, safer, more reliable, and quieter ride once the projects are complete. The Yellow Line is the busiest in the BART system.”
The shutdowns are part of the system’s ongoing effort to rebuild its infrastructure after voters approved Measure RR in 2016, which authorized BART to use $3.5 billion in bonds to fund its renewal project.