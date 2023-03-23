BART is moving closer to its long-stated goal of replacing the fare gates at its stations.
The agency plans to award a $47 million contract to transportation infrastructure and equipment company STraffic, which will replace BART’s worn fare gates with modern ones.
“We want to deter fare evasion, modernize our aesthetic and reduce maintenance,” explained Sylvia Lamb, BART’s assistant general manager of infrastructure delivery, at a BART Board of Directors meeting on Thursday.
The transit agency’s board of directors received an update Thursday on the fare-reliant agency’s long quest to implement new gates that prove harder to jump and prove more reliable.
“There’s an appetite out there to go ahead and get this thing done,” said Bob Powers, BART’s general manager, adding the agency will soon be on a “path that’s going to get us to a systemwide replacement very, very quickly.”
Thursday’s presentation was informational only. At the second presentation, to be made on April 13, BART directors will seek the board’s approval for the $47 million fare gate contract.
“This is a very happy day, and I can’t wait to vote next month,” said BART Director Bevan Dufty.
Within seven months of getting the board’s green light, BART expects to have pilot gates delivered to the West Oakland station by STraffic, which is headquartered in South Korea and has offices in Washington, D.C.
The contract covers the design of the gates and several other costs, but not the actual installation of fare gates.
The replacement of fare gates throughout the system was originally estimated to cost $90 million, of which BART has already raised $72 million. BART will update that cost estimate, according to agency officials.
To inform the endeavor, BART built and installed prototypes that it deployed in several stations in its system beginning in 2020, particularly around elevators, in an effort to make it easier for elevator users to tag in and out of the system. It has also retrofitted some of the older gates in an attempt to make them more resistant to fare evasion.
The agency has estimated that fare evasion could cost as much as $15-25 million in lost revenue every year, although the exact figure is difficult to pin down.
Though the push to replace fare gates predates COVID-19 by several years, the effort has now taken on renewed importance. The pandemic gutted BART’s ridership, and thus its fares, which used to make up the majority of its revenues. Facing a major financial deficit if and when federal pandemic relief runs dry, the agency needs to shore up its revenues — ensuring people pay their fares is a component of doing so.