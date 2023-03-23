BART_EmbarcaderoStation_09Mar2023-002.JPG

A BART rider bypasses the pay gate by stepping over it at the Embarcadero Station. The transit agency is moving forward with a plan to install new gates designed to prevent fare evasion.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

BART is moving closer to its long-stated goal of replacing the fare gates at its stations.

The agency plans to award a $47 million contract to transportation infrastructure and equipment company STraffic, which will replace BART’s worn fare gates with modern ones.

