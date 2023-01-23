On Monday, BART officials shared that train ridership on Sunday reached over two thirds of its typical capacity pre-COVID. It's a promising start to the year, as the agency is struggling to recover from pandemic-related losses. But keeping up the numbers may continue to prove tricky.
Agency data showed that about 59,000 passengers took BART on Jan 22, which came out to 70% of pre-pandemic budget projections for an average Sunday in January. That's the highest figure that the transit agency has seen since early October 2022 — when the Blue Angels were in town.
Weekend ridership has been recovering quickly, according to BART. As in-person events return throughout The City and health precautions like boosters and vaccine series become more ubiquitous, people are becoming more comfortable with public transportation.
"Weekend ridership is highly variable since many of the trips are for purposes other than commuting to a job," said James Allison, BART spokesperson, in an email. "Weather and what particular slate of events are occurring can impact ridership on weekends more than during the week."
Sunday's peak certainly reflects that, BART acknowledged. Lunar New Year celebrations kicked off in San Francisco on Jan 22, and the Central Subway, a new train to Chinatown, opened for full service.
BART's Market and Powell St station, where the two routes connect, saw a 27% uptick from the previous Sunday's travel, according to BART data. The Central Subway has not yet publicly disclosed its ridership numbers.
Sunday’s numbers aside, BART watched its monthly passenger ridership suffer throughout 2022 — starting at 24% of pre-COVID expectations in January of last year and ending at 35% by December
Even efforts to drum up more ridership through cheaper fares were not very effective, and the transit agency is relying heavily on federal funding.
In an interview with ABC7, Allison explained that BART can't run on a deficit, but upcoming annual projections are not promising.
"Clearly the weekday ridership is not recovering as quickly as we would like," he said.
