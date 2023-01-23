BART commute 2018

Commuters move in and out of a BART train during the afternoon rush hour at Embarcadero Station in March 2018.

 Kevin N. Hume, The Examiner

On Monday, BART officials shared that train ridership on Sunday reached over two thirds of its typical capacity pre-COVID. It's a promising start to the year, as the agency is struggling to recover from pandemic-related losses. But keeping up the numbers may continue to prove tricky.

Agency data showed that about 59,000 passengers took BART on Jan 22, which came out to 70% of pre-pandemic budget projections for an average Sunday in January. That's the highest figure that the transit agency has seen since early October 2022 — when the Blue Angels were in town.

