BART Red Line service disrupted due to morning fire By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer Mar 20, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago BART temporarily closed its Millbrae station Monday morning due to a fire along the tracks. BART temporarily suspended service on the Red Line between Millbrae and San Bruno due to a wayside fire Monday morning.The agency first reported the fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Nearly 30 minutes later, BART announced that it was temporarily closing the Millbrae Station. Millbrae riders were advised to take routes provided by SamTrans to San Bruno, Daly City, Colma and San Francisco International Airport. Shortly before noon, BART shared that some of its staff, as well as the BART Police Department and the San Mateo Fire Department were at the scene of the fire. Millbrae station reopened and service between Millbrae and San Bruno in both directions resumed at around 12:30 p.m.BART advised its riders to plan for extra travel time. Riders can check real-time departures on BART's website or its mobile app.