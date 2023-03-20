BART commute 2018

BART temporarily closed its Millbrae station Monday morning due to a fire along the tracks. 

BART temporarily suspended service on the Red Line between Millbrae and San Bruno due to a wayside fire Monday morning.

The agency first reported the fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Nearly 30 minutes later, BART announced that it was temporarily closing the Millbrae Station. 

