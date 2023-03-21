BART_EmbarcaderoStation_2.gif

It’s 10:16 a.m. on a January morning and the alert goes out — BART inspectors are enforcing fare payments on the Embarcadero Station platform.

The alarm bell was rung via the Twitter handle UnfareSF, which is run by a group of transit activists who believe fare enforcement efforts on BART and Muni are fundamentally unfair and ineffective. 

BART_MontgomeryStation_1.gif

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Ex // Top Stories