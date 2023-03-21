It’s 10:16 a.m. on a January morning and the alert goes out — BART inspectors are enforcing fare payments on the Embarcadero Station platform.
The alarm bell was rung via the Twitter handle UnfareSF, which is run by a group of transit activists who believe fare enforcement efforts on BART and Muni are fundamentally unfair and ineffective.
The discord between agencies and activists is not new, but now comes as public transit in the Bay Area is in a state of existential crisis.
Desperate to try to improve its image among hesitant passengers, BART has promised a surge of uniformed officers and staff aboard its trains, which it will also clean more regularly.
But it's also taking on fare evasion — commonly done with a quick and spry two-legged vault over the fare gate — with new infrastructure in its stations.
The strategy will test whether BART's lethargic post-pandemic revenue is principally a matter of public safety and perception, a permanent shift in the nature of office work — or a mix of both.
BART will update its Board of Directors on March 23 on a plan to design and install new fare gates that are tougher to jump or slip through without paying.
Existential crisis
With ridership still far short of prepandemic levels — in BART’s case, it is about 39% of the norm before COVID — public transportation leaders are asking how they can entice commuters and stave off a looming fiscal disaster.
They’re desperately trying to avoid the death spiral, in which declining revenues force service cutbacks that further disincentivize an already-dwindling ridership from hopping on board.
Thus far, transit officials have responded largely by begging the federal and state governments for money and are contemplating increasing fares to bring in revenue. To raise much-needed revenue, BART has proposed raising its fares by 5.5% in both 2024 and 2025 (while increasing the discounts offered to low-income riders from 20% to 50%).
They have also ratcheted up efforts to combat the criticism that their trains and buses are unsafe, including by adding more police and unarmed ambassadors to secure their stations and vehicles.
Activists like those running UnfareSF — modeled after a similar account in New York — are imploring public transit agencies to use this unprecedented moment to reconsider transit and establish it as a public service for all, not just those who can afford to pay.
This isn't merely a fringe position. In San Francisco, Supervisor Connie Chan — who leads the supervisors' budget committee — has made implementing a "right to access" on Muni a component of her proposal for The City's post-pandemic recovery.
The way to avoid a death spiral, these advocates say, is to invest in and improve public transit without relying on fare revenues — and without chasing down gate-jumpers. In other words, the greatest problem public transit faces is a 20-minute wait for a train, not the hop of a gate by a rider struggling to make ends meet.
But many transit officials and analysts point out that trains don’t run on time — or at all — without money, and fares have historically made up the bulk of revenue for BART.
“We can't operate BART without the fares," said Rebecca Saltzman, a BART director representing the East Bay.
And given its precarious financial position, she added, "we can’t do anything that reduces our revenue at the moment."
The cost to BART
Federal COVID-19 relief has kept BART afloat through the pandemic, but it is projected to be depleted in 2025. The agency’s operating deficit is expected to be about $140 million starting in the 2024 fiscal year.
Absent a burst of state or federal support, agencies are left to contemplate a future in which ridership and fare revenue remains stubbornly below pre pandemic levels.
Which makes every dollar more as important as ever.
Placing a value on fare evasion is inherently tricky, but BART has previously estimated that it loses between $15-25 million due to fare evasion every year, which would be a small but notable portion of the agency’s $860 million annual operating budget in 2023.
The Examiner recently sent reporters to a handful of BART stations across San Francisco for a 15-minute window to observe how many people appeared to evade their fare. Though the vast majority paid, many did not, either by confidently hopping the gates or by quickly following a fellow passenger through.
Of the more than one dozen instances of apparent fare evasion they spotted, Examiner reporters did not witness any citations issued by BART authorities.
BART has 16 fare enforcement officers that are deployed throughout the system, and the number of citations issued fluctuates with staff availability. Fare evasion citations dropped to a low of 68 in January, the most recent month documented on BART Police monthly chief’s reports. That represents a sizable drop from pre-pandemic days, when it was common for the agency to issue around 400 citations in a single month.
Agency spokesman Jim Allison explained that fare inspector staffing was limited in January due to vacancies and scheduled time off for officers.
BART has charted out a $90 million to plan that will, in part, see the installation of fare gates that are more difficult to jump. The agency claims that they will be faster and result in fewer lines, as well as prove more reliable and easier to repair.
The agency hopes to win approval in April from its Board of Directors to award a contract to a company that will design and build new gates.
“We have tested some prototype designs of fare gates but have decided we need to award a contract for comprehensive design and construction,” Allison told The Examiner.
Saltzman notes that the current gates are old and needed to be replaced anyway.
“It was pretty clear we should do something different so it’s harder to fare evade," Saltzman said.
The cost of fare-evasion ticket
The price of a ticket for failing to pay BART’s fare is $75 for an adult and $55 for a minor. A person can be criminally cited if they give false information to a BART police officer or fare inspector.
The fares, and fine for failing to pay a fare, hit the low-income rider proportionately harder than someone who earns a more robust salary, which is in part why UnfareSF’s volunteers do what they do. The Examiner spoke with two volunteers — Markus and Ram — who help operate the account and asked to be referred to only by their first names.
Ram, a cook living in The City, hopes their work “highlights a lot of the contradictions in San Francisco and in tons of cities around the world where people are being policed for just trying to get around their own city.”
Saltzman empathizes with this perspective and supports increasing the number of people who qualify for the low-income rider discount, which is currently anyone who earns 200% or less than the federal poverty level. And she'd be happy to reduce or eliminate fares — if the federal, state or local governments would commit to paying for it.
She also argued that better gates, as well as other measures BART is taking to make it more difficult to sneak in, should mean the agency has to dedicate less resources to fare enforcement.
“We’d rather have staff actually do things that riders need rather than enforce fare evasion,” Saltzman said.
Allison, the BART spokesman, noted that “the nature of an individual’s decision to fare evade is not necessarily tied to the ability to pay.”
“In our experience, some individuals fare evade because they view it as a crime of opportunity,” he added.
Fare enforcement and crime?
BART, as well as Muni, are struggling with a safety problem, both perceived and tangible.
Thus far, BART Police data indicate the presence has failed to meaningfully stem the number of assaults and robberies on its service in recent months, though they remain short of prepandemic levels.
As the agency works to address public safety concerns in myriad ways — such as deploying crisis intervention specialists to assist people in mental health emergencies — the impact of fare enforcement on rider comfort is a lingering question.
The correlation between people who evade fares and those who cause problems on BART is difficult to prove.
“It’s difficult to draw a conclusion on public safety and fare evasion because fare evasion is intrinsically difficult to measure,” Allison said. “However, BART’s daily police log indicates a significant percentage of those individuals arrested do not possess valid fare media.”
Markus and Ram, the UnfareSF volunteers, argue that it’s misguided to tackle the social issues apparent on BART with fare enforcement.
“I think it would be wrong to say that the people who can’t pay their fares … and criminals, people who make BART unsafe are the same group of people,” Markus said.
On that point, Saltzman agrees, and notes that BART's ridership recovery has tracked almost identically to downtown San Francisco's return-to-work metrics. While crime on BART "is certainly an issue" and the agency is working to address it, she said "I have never been shown data that shows that crimes are happening because of fare evasion."