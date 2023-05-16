A BART police officer resigned after the agency received possible evidence of him using racist language while off duty, BART announced on Monday.
The officer, who has not been identified, was allegedly recorded in a video using “racist and abhorrent language,” according to BART.
The video was shared with the BART Police Citizen Review Board last Wednesday, after which an internal investigation was launched.
BART has not commented on the details of the video. But according to the San Francisco Chronicle, it was shared to a streaming site.
In the clip, the officer is playing a video game with others in a livestream. While playing, the officer allegedly used slurs and offensive language to talk about Black people and other racial groups and was identified by captions.
The officer was placed on administrative leave last week once the investigation began into the “origin and veracity of the video,” according to BART.
“The language in the video is deeply offensive and has no place at the BART Police Department,” said interim Chief Kevin Franklin in the release. “It does not reflect our values as individuals or as a department that prioritizes community policing. BART and the BART Police Department are committed to fighting racism.”
Despite the officer’s resignation, the investigation will continue, conducted by the department's Internal Affairs Division.