The investigation will continue into the origin and veracity of the video, according to BART.

A BART police officer resigned after the agency received possible evidence of him using racist language while off duty, BART announced on Monday.

The officer, who has not been identified, was allegedly recorded in a video using “racist and abhorrent language,” according to BART. 

