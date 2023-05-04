BART geometry car

The vehicle cost about $10 million in federal funds.

 San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District

Any BART rider is familiar with the quirks of taking the Bay Area’s primary mode of public transit: screeching metal, shaking cars, and delays at the slightest sign of rain.

But that could all be a distant memory if BART’s latest acquisition is as effective as the transit agency promises it to be.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags