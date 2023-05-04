Any BART rider is familiar with the quirks of taking the Bay Area’s primary mode of public transit: screeching metal, shaking cars, and delays at the slightest sign of rain.
But that could all be a distant memory if BART’s latest acquisition is as effective as the transit agency promises it to be.
This week, BART announced that it had acquired a “Rail Inspection Vehicle” that uses “hi-tech lasers, sensors, cameras,” among other things, to find problems on the tracks that the agency can then fix without causing disruptions to the schedule.
The 110,000-pound “geometry car” is one of only two of its kind in the country, according to the release. The goal is to ensure riders get a “smoother ride, improving the system’s reliability and cutting costs.”
Using its various capabilities, the railcar assesses the track’s dimensions and wear and tear to find any problems affecting the overall ride – issues like train noise or obstructions on the track.
But the RIV isn’t plodding along inch by inch on the track to do all this. Instead, it conducts its scans going as fast as 70 miles per hour, using 3D surface scans and high-definition images to look for any “abnormalities” with elements that keep the track together.
The track’s concrete ties, fasteners, and overall “position, curvature, smoothness, and alignment” will be under scrutiny.
BART’s new tool was five years in the making in collaboration with Mermec, a rail inspection and diagnostics company. It cost $10 million using federal funds, according to BART spokesperson Jim Allison.
“It will serve as an important asset to BART for the next forty to fifty years,” the agency said in Wednesday’s release.
This comes as the transit agency is reportedly up against a “fiscal cliff,” and called last month for the state to provide a much-needed injection of funds.
Public transit still hasn’t recovered from the pandemic and whatever pandemic-related assistance BART received isn’t expected to keep things afloat indefinitely.
If things don’t change, BART is headed towards a $78 million shortfall by 2025.
But despite some push from local officials to help mitigate the crisis, it’s unclear whether the state will intervene.
The state’s current budget proposal doesn’t include additional transit funds and is cutting $2 billion from transit projects.
News of the acquisition also comes on the heels of the appointment of the new BART Inspector General Claudette Biemeret. The budget for the office would increase $2.7 million annually – or by 170% – under a proposal made by BART and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.