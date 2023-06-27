Embarcadero BART Station

A new state budget earmarks $5.1 billion over the next three years for public transit across the Golden State.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

California will throw its reeling public transit agencies a lifeline after all.

Bay Area public transit systems are expressing gratitude to California Gov. Gavin Newsom one day after he and lawmakers agreed on a new state budget that earmarks $5.1 billion over the next three years towards public transit across the Golden State.

