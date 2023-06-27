California will throw its reeling public transit agencies a lifeline after all.
Bay Area public transit systems are expressing gratitude to California Gov. Gavin Newsom one day after he and lawmakers agreed on a new state budget that earmarks $5.1 billion over the next three years towards public transit across the Golden State.
Legislators are expected to vote on a series of budget bills on Friday, a day before California's new fiscal year begins. Newsom will then sign the bills into law.
"We at BART are profoundly grateful for the show of support by the governor and state lawmakers," BART spokesperson Jim Allison told The Examiner. "The budget agreement is a significant development to help avoid drastic cuts to service and to address the $93M deficit BART faces in fiscal year 2025."
Allison added that it's unclear how much money BART will receive under the finalized budget.
Caltrain said it would send a statement later in the day, while the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency didn't reply to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.
The transit funding accounts for a slice of Newsom's plan to spend $310 billion across the next year, the second largest budget in state history.
It's also a dramatic shift from Newsom's budget proposal last month, which instead slashed $2 billion in public transit capital funding.
That decision was met with resounding criticism from the Bay Area's public transit agencies and advocates, who for months have warned they are approaching a fiscal cliff due to unprecedented financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As federal pandemic aid ran dry, transit agencies warned that, without additional state relief, they would be forced to slash critical services. Potential cuts included BART's night and weekend service, and as many as 20 Muni lines.
But in the weeks since Newsom's last proposal, optimism grew among public transit advocates that the governor would reverse course, which he ended up doing on Monday.
The $5.1 billion allocated to the state's transit includes $1.1 billion in new spending that wasn't included on previous budget drafts. San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener said $400 million of the added $1.1 million will go to the Bay Area's systems.
"Public transportation is easy to take for granted, but allowing it to collapse would have been devastating for our state's future," Wiener said in a statement on Monday. "Even with this one-time relief package — which fills only a portion of transit agencies' anticipated operating deficits — systems across the state continue to face large budget shortfalls that threaten devastating service cuts."
Weiner, who has spearheaded legislative efforts to secure public transit funds, introduced a bill on Monday that would increase Bay Area bridge tolls by $1.50 to raise another $900 million for transit agencies in the region.