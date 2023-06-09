BART riders will begin to feel a financial sting as the Bay Area transit provider raises fares to offset a projected multi-million dollar budget deficit.
The BART Board of Directors on Thursday approved a two-year budget to address the company's "highly uncertain, challenging financial outlook," which includes an expected $93 million deficit for the 2025 fiscal year.
The newly approved budget includes two 5.5% increases in rider fares, which will be implemented in as many years starting in January. The two increases take the place of a single 11.4% price increase that was intended to be implemented in January.
BART reported the average fare — currently $4.20 — will be bumped up by 23 cents to roughly $4.43 when the first increase is implemented. However, some routes into and out of San Francisco will be more heavily impacted by the price hikes.
A one-way trip from the Coliseum in Oakland to the 16th Street Mission Station during rush hour — which currently costs about $4.80 — will cost $5.06 next January, then roughly $5.34 when the next 5.5% price increase is implemented.
Similarly, a one-way BART ride from the Embarcadero Station to San Francisco International Airport will jump from about $10 to $10.55 in January, then to more than $11 when the next price hike hits.
BART said the fare increases are expected to bring in an additional $26 million through the 2025 fiscal year.
"Despite our best efforts to hold the line on expenses and grow revenues with modest fare increases, we are still facing a structural, ongoing budget gap," said BART Board General Manager Bob Powers. "It’s a stark reminder that BART alone cannot solve the financial crisis created by the pandemic."
Several Bay Area transit providers have struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. BART has been sustained by federal funds since the onset of the emergency, but the company expects the money to run out by March 2025.
If BART receives no further emergency funding, the agency's cuts could include trains running just once every hour, no weeknight service after 9 p.m., no weekend service, reduced airport service and the shuttering of entire stations and lines.