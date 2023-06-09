Embarcadero BART Station

The price hikes are included in a two-year budget intended to address BART's "highly uncertain, challenging financial outlook."

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

BART riders will begin to feel a financial sting as the Bay Area transit provider raises fares to offset a projected multi-million dollar budget deficit.

The BART Board of Directors on Thursday approved a two-year budget to address the company's "highly uncertain, challenging financial outlook," which includes an expected $93 million deficit for the 2025 fiscal year.

