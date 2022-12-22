This is the second year in a row BART’s holiday sweaters have swept through the region — in 2021 they sold out within 40 minutes of being released.
The rail line first released the sweaters this year online only on Nov. 7 and the entire supply was snatched up in a matter of hours, according to the San Jose Mercury News. BART restocked and first quietly released more in-person at the Lake Merritt station and at an agency board meeting on Dec. 14, before making the fresh batch available online the next day. Once again, the sweaters were sold out quicker than the time it takes kids to tear open presents on Christmas morning. Within minutes of posting that more sweaters were available, their replieswerefilled with people complaining that their size was already out of stock when they tried to purchase the item.
In total, BART sold 738 sweaters this year, the outlet reported. Unfortunately for those looking for last minute holiday gifts, the agency does not plan to restock anymore the rest of the season. Agency spokesperson Alicia Trost told the Mercury News they gave the last one away to the winner of a giveaway drawing.
Rebecca Saltzman, president of BART’s board of directors, said on Twitter the agency wasn’t able to manufacture more sweaters due to a “procurement issue,” but did say they’re looking into other options for their 2023 release.
“They might take a different approach next year, getting Board approval so they can order more sweaters, since clearly there's demand!” she explained.