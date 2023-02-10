The Daly City and Colma BART platforms remain closed on Friday due to a “hazmat situation” outside the Daly City station.
The emergency originally halted service between the Balboa Park, Colma and Daly City station starting around 10 a.m. The Balboa Park station reopened just before 11:30 a.m., while the other two remain shuttered.
The Daly City station has also been evacuated.
The red (Richmond) and green (Berryessa) lines have stopped service into San Francisco. The red line was rerouted to Bay Fair and the Beryessa line was rerouted to MacArthur. The only lines servicing San Francisco, as far as Glen Park, are the yellow (Dublin) and blue lines (Antioch/Pleasanton).
UPDATE 12:05 pm: At request of Daly City officials, Daly City and Colma stations are closed. No trains are running through.
Fire and police personnel are responding to a hazardous materials situation outside Daly City Station.
In addition, all Muni services are unable to access the area around the Daly City station and the portion of I-280 and the streets surrounding station have been shut down.
Daly City Police and Fire Departments are responding.
Officials have not released any more details about why it's been deemed a "hazmat situation." According to SFGATE, officials received reports at 9 a.m. of a white van possibly leaking propane or butane near Junipero Serra and John Daly Boulevard, though the gas has not been positively identified.
There is no timetable for when the situation will be resolved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.