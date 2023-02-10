BART

The Pittsburg/Bay Point BART train arrives at Daly City BART Station in Daly City on Thursday, March 17, 2016.

 Ekevara Kitpowsong, Special to S.F. Examiner

The Daly City and Colma BART platforms remain closed on Friday due to a “hazmat situation” outside the Daly City station.

The emergency originally halted service between the Balboa Park, Colma and Daly City station starting around 10 a.m. The Balboa Park station reopened just before 11:30 a.m., while the other two remain shuttered.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

