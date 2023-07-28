Taylor Swift will bring “The Eras Tour” to Levi’s Stadium this weekend, and several Bay Area transit agencies are hoping to build their “Reputation” among a sea of “Swifties” who may or may not have used their services in the past.
Caltrain, BART and the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will run robust services for tonight and tomorrow’s shows. Concertgoers who opt to get to the stadium by bus, light rail or train can expect extra vehicles, station staff and security.
In doing so, officials from all three agencies hope this weekend can show riders they can count on public transportation for more than the occasional office commute.
Swift’s concert comes just weeks after BART and other Bay Area transit agencies were heading toward a fiscal cliff as regional ridership has struggled to rebound following the pandemic. In his latest budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom earmarked $5.1 billion over the next three years to stabilize public transit across California.
Last month, California State Sen. Scott Wiener introduced legislation to generate $900 million for public transit agencies by temporarily raising Bay Area bridge tolls until 2028. He warned that agencies would have to cut back on services without such assistance.
BART reported Thursday that last month’s total ridership was 41% of the agency’s pre-COVID expectations. Still, the summer season has increased in weekend ridership, with July 15 marking the 6th highest Saturday ridership since the pandemic began.
Still, it remains to be seen if one-off events can save these agencies long term.
“I don't know if you get enough ridership focusing on the football game traffic or the special event downtown. It's nice, and people need that option, but I don't think that's going to boost those numbers astronomically or bring it back to where it was,” Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at Inrix, told The Examiner.
But agency officials remain optimistic about the opportunity of big events. “We know there are former riders out there who have not been back to public transit since the arrival of the pandemic,” said BART spokesperson Chris Filippi. “This is an opportunity through a special event like this where they can give us a second chance and come back and see what the experience is like onboard.”
Ex // Top Stories
"20 Days in Mariupol" tells the story of journalists covering war in Ukraine
In today's ExTech&AI, rebranding in tech is not uncommon, but what happened at Twitter was risky and odd.
United Airlines flight bound for Taiwan turned around over the Pacific Ocean and returned to the City’s airport
In addition to running its regular weekday and Saturday service this weekend, BART is working with the VTA to offer connecting services between stations to shuttle fans to the shows. The agency will also run special late-night service and extend its operating hours at several parking lots.
The VTA has used the past four months to plan for Swift’s string of concerts. The agency will run 30% more trains than it typically does for events at Levi’s Stadium, such as a San Francisco 49ers game.
“We want to continue building back our ridership. We want to try and encourage people to take public transit whenever they can, especially for these kinds of events,” said Stacy Hendler Ross, a VTA public information officer.
According to Ross, VTA bus ridership sits at about 76% of its pre-pandemic levels, while its light rail ridership hovers slightly below primarily due to the absence of office workers.
“The Eras Tour” will allow the agency to better understand its customers’ travel patterns and adapt accordingly to future operations. “We are trying to pull out all the stops to provide as much service as we possibly can,” said Ross.
Caltrain has used the summer to experiment with service that runs alongside live events in the area. The rail line transported fans to this month’s California Clásico at Stanford Stadium and will work alongside the VTA to get other riders to Levi’s Stadium. Caltrain will run a special post-concert train on both nights.
As expected for a concert whose consumer demand famously eclipsed the number of available tickets, city officials in Santa Clara expect large crowds to flood roads in and around the stadium.
“Transit just really provides a much easier and user-friendly option,” said Filippi.