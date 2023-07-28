METACRITIC SWIFT ALBUM

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" is expected to boost ridership levels for public transit agencies, but it remains to be seen if surges like this are sustainable. 

 Krista Schlueter/The New York Times

Taylor Swift will bring “The Eras Tour” to Levi’s Stadium this weekend, and several Bay Area transit agencies are hoping to build their “Reputation” among a sea of “Swifties” who may or may not have used their services in the past.

Caltrain, BART and the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will run robust services for tonight and tomorrow’s shows. Concertgoers who opt to get to the stadium by bus, light rail or train can expect extra vehicles, station staff and security.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting