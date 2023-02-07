20075707_web1_190313-sfe-baybridgefile-001

The Bay Bridge saw an 86% return to pre-pandemic traffic volumes in 2022. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

BART and Caltrain spent the last year struggling to regain pre-pandemic levels of ridership, while the Bay Area's toll bridges and ferries recouped their losses and inched closer to normalcy.

The findings come courtesy of the Bay Area Council, which analyzed BART, Caltrain and ferry ridership throughout the year, as well as car commuters driving across the region's toll bridges. 

