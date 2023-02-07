There are 30 pieces to choose from, all from the award-winning artists at a studio for the developmentally disabled.
According to the Bay Area Council, Caltrain and BART ended 2022 with low levels of ridership. In December 2022, the former brought in 18% of its pre-pandemic ridership while the latter brought in 33% of its pre-pandemic ridership.
Throughout last year, BART added an average of 41,979 new weekday riders. In total, The transit agency averaged 130,381 riders per weekday in 2022, which is down 68% from 2019's average weekday ridership of 408,326.
In terms of highs, BART ridership peaked in September of last year at 41% of its pre-pandemic level, while Caltrain peaked in August of 2022 at 29%.
Business fared better on the water as the Bay Area Council found that the San Francisco Bay Ferry has recovered nearly 70% of its pre-pandemic riders.
The business association used toll tag data to reveal that 86% of pre-pandemic volumes of traffic have returned on the Bay Bridge.
When it came to commuting to the office, workers opted to drive alone or carpool, instead of using public transit, which relied heavily on office workers before the pandemic.
The Bay Area Council analyzed morning commutes across the four most trafficked bridges in the region. It found that the Bay Bridge had the highest midweek volume of traffic, while the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge had some of the lowest midweek volumes. This change in traffic can be attributed to tech campuses and other startups opting for hybrid work schedules, which give employees flexibility on when they must come into the office.
As companies continued to adopt hybrid work schedules, Mondays and Fridays saw the lowest volumes of traffic, illustrating the impact of the three-day work week.