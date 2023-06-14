Fans hold signs inside of the Oakland Coliseum to protest the Oakland Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas during a baseball game between the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
A BART spokesperson told The Examiner the transit agency recorded 12,699 exits at the Coliseum Station, which accounted for 7% of Tuesday's ridership. The almost 190,000 passengers was 46% of its pre-pandemic ridership for a normal June weekday.
City leaders remain divided about how best to curb open-air drug dealing and use
Droves of vocal A's fans descended upon the Coliseum on Tuesday as part of a demonstration against the team's efforts to move the franchise to Las Vegas, and John Fisher's tenure as owner.
Not long before first pitch, the Nevada Senate approved a $380 million bill that would provide public funding for a ballpark on the Vegas Strip.
Many of the 27,759 fans in Oakland, the team's largest crowd of the year, donned green shirts with yellow letters which read "SELL," a message directed at A's owner John Fisher. Chants of "sell the team" perpetually rang out throughout the club's 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, their seventh straight victory.
The A's, who prior to the win streak were off to a historically bad start to the season, are averaging the smallest attendance in Major League Ball at 9,137 fans per game.
The increased ridership comes amid a legislative battle to secure funding, and avoid financial disaster in the wake of the pandemic, for several major Bay Area transits, including BART. Lawmakers in the California Assembly and Senate have agreed to a $1 billion proposal, but Gov. Gavin Newsom is yet to sign off on the proposal.