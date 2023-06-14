Rays Athletics Baseball

Fans hold signs inside of the Oakland Coliseum to protest the Oakland Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas during a baseball game between the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Oakland A's "reverse boycott" game didn't just boost the Oakland Coliseum's attendance. It also elevated BART's.

The transit agency on Tuesday experienced its second highest ridership day since March, 2020 — the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — with 189,716 people onboard its trains.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags