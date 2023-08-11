Zoox Fully Autonomous Vehicle at Coit Tower San Francsico

Zoox, a subsidiary of Amazon, can test its fleet of vehicles on roads near its Foster City headquarters. 

 Courtesy of Zoox

The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday ruled in favor of expanding operations for Cruise and Waymo, giving the two autonomous vehicle companies’ fleets of self-driving cars unfettered access to San Francisco streets.

While Cruise and Waymo have garnered national attention, they aren’t the only companies doing business in the state. Five other autonomous vehicle companies hold testing permits with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, giving their fleets varying access to public roads.

Baidu tests its self-driving Lincoln MKZ and Chrysler Pacifica
AutoX says its robotaxi is capable of “handling the most challenging and dynamic traffic scenarios."

04.12.2021-Nuro-R2_2021-04-12-022212.jpeg

Nuro hopes to operate a driverless delivery system with its self-driving technology. 
WeRide hopes to develop robobuses, robovans, robotaxis and an autonomous street sweeper. 

