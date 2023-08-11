The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday ruled in favor of expanding operations for Cruise and Waymo, giving the two autonomous vehicle companies’ fleets of self-driving cars unfettered access to San Francisco streets.
While Cruise and Waymo have garnered national attention, they aren’t the only companies doing business in the state. Five other autonomous vehicle companies hold testing permits with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, giving their fleets varying access to public roads.
Apollo Autonomous Driving USA
In 2013, Baidu, a Chinese language internet search provider, began development on the Baidu Apollo project, an open-source autonomous driving platform that has since grown to 55,000 developers. Four years later, the company started producing autonomous vehicles and used the platform to operate them.
In January 2021, the DMV allowed Apollo to start testing its open-source platform on its autonomous driving Lincoln MKZ and Chrysler Pacifica within Sunnyvale, home to the company’s U.S. research institution. The DMV’s approval made Baidu the first permit holder in the state to receive testing permits for two separate vehicle models.
AutoX
With offices in San Jose, Shenzhen and Shanghai, AutoX aims to operate a fully autonomous robotaxi on public roads with technology that the company website says is capable of “handling the most challenging and dynamic traffic scenarios.”
In 2020, AutoX received approval from the DMV to test driverless vehicles on streets around its San Jose headquarters. The new permit allows one autonomous car without a driver behind the wheel to operate at a time with a speed of no more than 45 miles per hour.
Nuro
Ex // Top Stories
Neighborhood leaders are not shy about airing criticism of City leaders and policy, often drawing a response
Getting to Outside Lands can be a challenge. Leaving it can be a nightmare.
Will their polarizing technology be able to navigate the chaos?
Nuro received approval from the DMV for driverless testing in April 2020. The company was allowed to operate two driverless light-duty delivery vehicles in designated parts of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Los Altos Hills, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale and Woodside.
The vehicles have a top speed of 25 miles per hour and can only operate in fair weather conditions on streets with a speed limit of no more than 35 miles per hour. Nuro received another application in December 2020 to charge a fee and receive compensation for the driverless delivery service.
WeRide
WeRide, with offices in China, Singapore, Dubai and San Jose, is working to operate robotaxis, robobuses, robovans and an autonomous street sweeper.
WeRide received a driverless testing permit from the DMV in April 2021, allowing it to test its fleet on public roads in San Jose. Two AVs can operate on roads with posted speed limits of no more than 45 miles per hour. Testing is conducted Monday through Friday but does not occur in heavy fog or rain.
Zoox
A subsidiary of Amazon, Zoox aims to provide mobility-as-a-service in dense urban environments. Based in Foster City, the company received driverless testing approval from the DMV in September 2021.
The company could test two autonomous vehicles without a driver behind the wheel on streets near its Foster City headquarters in fair weather conditions on roads whose speed limits do not exceed 45 miles per hour.