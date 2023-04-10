As transit agencies continue trying to recoup their ridership, the month of April has been smooth sailing for one public transportation service.
Preliminary data released by the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) on Monday morning revealed that the San Francisco Bay Ferry experienced its biggest weekend ridership since Fleet Week 2022, when ferries carried more than 26,000 riders across the bay in the name of naval festivities.
According to Thomas Hall, WETA's public information and marketing manager, 10,435 riders used the SF Bay Ferry's transbay service this past weekend. This is the agency's biggest figure for a weekend this year, just edging Presidents Day weekend service.
Hall noted that this number didn't include the "hundreds more riders" who used the Ballpark Short Hop routes, which carry passengers from downtown San Francisco to Oracle Park, or the Pier 41 Short Hop routes, which take passengers from downtown San Francisco to Pier 41.
WETA's ferries averaged approximately 7,000 riders through the first work week of the month. This figure is 69% of average daily ridership from April 2019.
"There are seasonal effects on ferry ridership, so we often compare months," said Hall. "April 2019 was our last 'normal' April and 2019 was our busiest year across the whole ferry system."
More boons could be coming to ferry ridership, such as afternoon San Francisco Giants home games. The team's April 7 home opener against the Kansas City Royals boosted ridership by 20% compared to recent Fridays.
Additionally, weekend ridership was up roughly 25% over similar recent weekends. However Hall noted that "the weather was obviously a big positive factor."