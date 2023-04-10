26481698_web1_copy_210914-SFE-FERRIES-DockedPic_1

10,435 riders used the SF Bay Ferry's transbay service this past weekend.

As transit agencies continue trying to recoup their ridership, the month of April has been smooth sailing for one public transportation service.

Preliminary data released by the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) on Monday morning revealed that the San Francisco Bay Ferry experienced its biggest weekend ridership since Fleet Week 2022, when ferries carried more than 26,000 riders across the bay in the name of naval festivities.  

