BART Downtown

The exit from a BART station in downtown San Francisco.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Adjusting to the post-pandemic “new normal,” BART is planning to improve service at night and on the weekends — to the detriment of daytime commuters.

With office vacancy rates in downtown San Francisco climbing to record highs, BART is planning to direct its finite resources to better serve those who rely on the transit agency during off-peak hours.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com