Adjusting to the post-pandemic “new normal,” BART is planning to improve service at night and on the weekends — to the detriment of daytime commuters.
With office vacancy rates in downtown San Francisco climbing to record highs, BART is planning to direct its finite resources to better serve those who rely on the transit agency during off-peak hours.
Under a proposal introduced this week, BART would reduce most lines from four to three trains per hour during the day, but increase service from two to three trains per hour at night and on the weekends.
In other words, no more 30-minute wait for a train on a Saturday night, or ever.
Given its well-documented fiscal constraints, BART isn’t planning on spending more money or hiring more employees to facilitate the proposed improvements. Instead, it will cut the number of trains it runs that predominantly serve daytime office commuters.
BART’s Board of Directors will review the proposal at its Thursday 9 a.m. meeting.
More than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first spread across the globe, BART’s daily ridership has not only failed to recover but has barely budged in recent months.
The system — planned and built primarily to link workers living in the suburbs to downtown offices — saw an average of about 151,000 daily weekday riders in March, about 37% of pre-pandemic expectations.
The plan introduced by BART officials this week is predicated on the assumption that workers’ habits aren’t going to dramatically change any time soon. It cites a March 2023 survey by the Bay Area Council Employer Network Poll, which shows companies plan to make only modest increases in the number of workers who will be showing up in the office three days a week or more in the next six months.
“Work from home isn't going away, so it was refreshing to see what I've been saying for many months written in a BART presentation: ‘BART must evolve from a commute-driven service to one that spreads high-quality service across all 7-days of the week,’” BART Director Rebecca Saltzman tweeted on Monday.
In the absence of a return to in-person work for most, BART officials have heeded calls for more frequent service on weekends and weeknights.
Under the proposal, the daytime weekend rider at West Oakland Station — served by four of BART’s five lines — would have a train pass by in the same direction every 5 minutes. Currently, that gap is 10 minutes on Saturday and 7.5 minutes on Sunday.
BART’s evening service between 9 p.m. and midnight would continue to operate as three lines — blue, orange, and yellow — but with each running no less than three trains per hour, an improvement of roughly 50% over the current two trains per hour, according to BART.
The yellow line, which runs between Millbrae and Antioch, would be the only one spared from the weekday daytime cuts. It’s BART’s most popular ride, with the busiest train seeing a passenger load more than three times that of the most-packed Orange line train, for example.
Given its heavy ridership, BART plans to increase the number of yellow trains that run every hour from four to six on weekdays, significantly reducing wait times between trains.
The changes also aim to improve service to the region’s airports. Every red line train would stop at San Francisco International Airport before continuing to Millbrae, which BART believes will improve riders’ experience.
With the increases to train frequency on the yellow line, SFO would now see a train every 6.5 minutes, an improvement from the current 7.5 minutes. Oakland’s airport would also see a theoretical benefit from increased service on nights and weekends.
The trade-offs embedded in the proposal are necessary to keep spending in check.
BART is facing a budget deficit of about $78 million in 2025, when its tranche of federal COVID-19 aid runs dry. It is not alone, and BART has been joined by other local transit agencies like the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency in asking for a state bailout.
If it succeeds, the plan could increase fare revenue, which has historically paid for the bulk of BART’s budget.