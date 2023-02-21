San Francisco's relationship with Bird, the electric scooter company that announced last week it was leaving The City, has been rocky.
To say the least.
Five years ago this March, Bird, Lime and Spin deployed hundreds of scooters without city approval. A month later, Supervisor Aaron Peskin introduced an ordinance that, after it unanimously passed, required permits for micromobility companies to operate in San Francisco. Bird wasn't one of the first companies granted a permit later in 2018, and ultimately began operating in The City in 2019 when it purchased Scoot.
In an interview with The Examiner on Monday, Peskin pushed back on Bird's claims that regulations made it impossible to operate in San Francisco, once more staunchly criticizing the company's conduct. What follows is a transcription of that conversation, lightly edited for clarity.
The Examiner: What was your reaction last week when you found out that Bird was pulling out of the city?
Peskin: What was my reaction? Not to sound sarcastic, but my reaction was that they came in as a classless, high-handed, bull-in-a-china-shop organization and left in the same way that they came in: Immature, incompetent and, as I said the other day, I don't think anybody had their feelings hurt when this bird flew the coop.
You mentioned that rough entry into San Francisco. We're coming up on five years since Bird came in and since the legislative process really began. Looking back on the beginning of the process five years ago, what were the conversations like with the Board of Supervisors when Bird first descended on The City?
There were no conversations with the Board of Supervisors. Bird chose to deploy thousands of scooters for hire in San Francisco in the spring of 2018 without a permit to operate, which they did because they wanted to occupy the field, and local laws be damned. And then they only communicated with the San Francisco MTA and the Board of Supervisors and the mayor through press releases, most of which, by the way, were factually inaccurate.
I've never seen a corporate actor behave in such an irresponsible, consistently irresponsible fashion.
Was micromobility on the Board of Supervisors' radar before the aforementioned dumping of the scooters five years ago?
Oh, yeah, absolutely. I mean, micromobility had been on the radar of the MTA and the Board of Supervisors, with any number of different micromobility technologies. And San Francisco, like many other cities, was working to appropriately bring them into our urban environment in a way that reduced congestion and reliance on automobiles while maintaining public safety, particularly as it related to on sidewalk use of these and other devices.
So yeah, we were already in the micromobility sphere, and the guy who started Bird came out of a scorched-earth, Travis Kalanick school of "Don't ask for permission, ask for forgiveness."
Actually, don't ask for forgiveness or permission.
In the ensuing five years, you mentioned some of the tensions with Bird. How would you characterize the city's relationship with the other companies?
Really good question, and the answer is the other companies — Spin in particular — have really been mature corporate actors. They've worked hand in hand with the SFMTA staff. They have undertaken efforts to integrate technology that will keep these devices off the sidewalks and away from pedestrian conflicts. The other companies' citation rates are significantly lower. The other companies' usage rates are significantly higher.
As a matter of fact, Bird has significantly more citations per trip than Spin or Lime. And by the way, Bird, after their illegal deployment in 2018, applied for a permit under the initial scooter share pilot program, but were not successful, in part, because they did not provide sufficient detail, unlike the other companies which did regarding safe operations, rider education and methods to ensure proper parking of scooters where they don't block businesses and handicapped accessible ramps, etc.
And then Bird reentered the scooter share program when they acquired Scoot, which was one of the original permitted organizations, which they did in 2019. And then Bird got off to a late start. under the current permit term, which began a couple of years ago in 2021, because it had been operating unauthorized and inadequately insured contractors, and The City had to investigate the matter and get them to comply with our reasonable and sensible insurance requirements that the other companies had no problem complying with.
Which is all to say Bird has been a bad actor through and through, and not only on the local level. Last year, they admitted that they overstated their revenues for more than two years and also admitted that they would have to ratchet back operations nationally to reduce costs. And it's clear to me that Bird is going out of business, not only in San Francsico, but in dozens of cities, and ironically are blaming the cities and using the excuse of a very robust regulatory framework, when the reality was they didn't know how to run their business well.
A court decision in Palo Alto could affect public school math curriculum in San Francisco and beyond
How would you characterize the state of micromobility in San Francisco? Five years after the scooters kind of came on the scene, what is better and what do you think still needs room for improvement?
Good question. What is better is that, and you can actually see this on very transparent data that the MTA post on their website, you saw an initial massive outpouring of complaints at the onset of the illegal, unpermitted deployment, which dropped significantly when the permitting program got underway. And with adjustments under the permitting program the complaints have further gone down, which, to me, says that the MTA is getting this right.
Ridership has increased over time, which tells me that people are using them, and you have to differentiate between the data sets because you have to differentiate between who are tourists and who are using this as a joy ride at Fisherman's Wharf versus who are San Franciscans that are changing their mode of transportation and commuting with these devices. And the data shows that more and more people are using them in favor of other modes of transportation, so the No. 1 issue is if we are going to have micromobility devices in San Francisco, that they do not terrorize our pedestrians, and the elderly or disabled on our sidewalks.
And the scourge of on-sidewalk riding has been taken seriously by Lime and Spin. They've made efforts to reduce it and, hopefully at some point, eliminate it, as compared to Bird, who consistently gave The City the bird.
Five years on, what do you make of the fact that it doesn't really seem like Bird's relationship with San Francisco has improved all that much?
I mean, not to put too fine a point on it, but their aggro business behavior is not serving them well in San Francisco and cities across the United States of America.
When you introduced your legislation, you know, almost five years ago now, it was unanimously approved by the board. Do you still feel that kind of unanimous support of, "Hey, we've got to make sure that everything is regulated and under control?"
I suspect so. We held a hearing at the Board of Supervisors last year and had plenty of public testimony from a slew of people, including sadly and ironically, the head of the mayor's office on disability who was struck by one, had her legs shattered and spent two months in the hospital. I think proper regulation of these devices is still politically salient in San Francisco.
We talked a lot about looking back, but looking forward, what do you expect other companies to learn from Bird's experience in San Francisco and, in particular, what you're describing as a real lack of legislative tact?
I think that other companies get it, and I think the other two companies have always seen Bird as the bottom of class, and Spin as the top of class and Lime in the middle. What was the second part of your question about legislative something?
I mean in terms of — not just in the micromobility space, but you mentioned kind of that "ask for forgiveness rather than asking for permission." Have you seen that approach proliferate elsewhere or has it really just kind of been concentrated here?
Oh, it's definitely proliferating in the realm of autonomous vehicles where Cruise is becoming the new Bird in San Francisco, unlike Zoox and Waymo that have been much more cooperative with the fire department, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the police department as it relates to common sense public safety concerns. And Cruise is now occupying the field of don't ask for permission and maybe ask for forgiveness later.
So, yeah, I mean, there's always some "A-H" who thinks that they can do whatever they want, and public safety be damned.
Is there anything else you'd like to add or you think our readers should know?
I think it's very important that people let the MTA know what their experiences are, to the good and the bad. People are encouraged to call 311 or use the 311 app when there are scooters that are improperly parked and are impeding pedestrian access on sidewalks, or to business entrances, or disabled ramps or for riding on sidewalks.
It's very important that The City have this data, and that we hear from the public as to what their experiences are.