John Munro came to San Francisco to study the past, but he ended up ensconced in the here and now.
A Canadian-born lecturer in history at the University of Birmingham in England, Munro is researching The City’s “freeway revolt” of the 1950s and ’60s, as well as its pioneering freeway removals along the Embarcadero and Octavia Street. An avid student of the pedestrian experience, Munro has also explored more recent transportation infrastructure changes, such as The City's slow streets and JFK Promenade.
Despite San Francisco's pathbreaking transportation innovations — in recent years and long ago — the present situation isn't particularly rosy. Munro's visit corresponds with a bloody period on The City's streets, where six pedestrians have been killed by cars over the past month. For Munro, these incidents show how far San Francisco has to go to make its transportation system truly safe and accessible for all. But they also highlight The City’s uniquely powerful pedestrian and cyclist activist movement.
The Examiner caught up with Munro at Union Square to get his educated outsider’s perspective on transportation infrastructure, street safety and social equity in urban planning. The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
How does San Francisco compare to Birmingham in terms of urban design and street safety? In Birmingham, pedestrians and cyclists are also killed with shocking regularity by drivers and cars, and nothing happens. There’s no press conference with local politicians and activists speaking. It’s seen as inevitable, like a natural disaster.
It's not like San Francisco has solved the problem. But what I would say seems different about San Francisco is that there’s more of an acknowledgment of the problem.
You came to San Francisco to study the freeway revolt, not pedestrian safety. How are you approaching your research? I'm not here to uncover a story that's already been told, but rather to look at it with a bit of a new lens, I guess with two new lenses: How do infrastructural projects come to be seen as inevitable? And then how do they come to be seen as actually not being necessary in the first place?
How do current debates around slow streets, bike lanes and transit-only lanes reflect previous debates about freeways? At the end of the day, this is a question of power. In societies like the U.K. and the United States, these are structures of class power, of racial power and gender power. And a freeway speaks to all of those, probably most famously, in the United States, the way that freeway construction often devastated African American neighborhoods. And that speaks to how opposition to freeway projects in other cities were less successful.
Specifically, here in San Francisco, there was a very white backlash to the freeways. Politically powerful people were involved. Exactly. It's not just a question of, 'Is this more efficient or is this more efficient?' but rather, 'Who's positioned best to have their vision succeed?' It’s white men with property, often.
There's an interesting conversation happening in San Francisco about how the slow streets, like Page Street, have worked best in wealthier, whiter neighborhoods. And there's a perception that the cycling community tends to be whiter and wealthier and more male. Meanwhile, many working-class neighborhoods like the Bayview are still pretty car-dependent. There are some complicated dynamics in terms of who can be car-free. So how do you think through these tensions when you're evaluating car-free spaces? This is a question for San Francisco and it's a question for lots of cities. I feel like the answer is to be attuned to those very complexities. There isn't going to be a simple straightforward answer for every situation.
I was at an action the other day — I just saw it on Twitter and went and joined some folks who were marking an intersection in the Tenderloin where a pedestrian had been killed recently. And what was absolutely remarkable about it was the amount of people in the community who kept coming up to us and being like, “Thank you for being here. We deal with this all the time and it's really dangerous.”
Those people, they have the knowledge, they're in that neighborhood. They should be the very people to be listened to in terms of how you might want to reconfigure that space.
That's going to look very different in, say, a working-class suburb that's been designed to be totally car-dependent where if you limit people's access to cars, then how are they going to get to their jobs?
That said, it seems pretty clear to me that car-centric design is more of a failure than a success. And those working-class communities that are car-dependent, it's not because people love sitting in traffic and driving two hours to their job. But rather, because that's the only place they can afford to live.
So we need to work on it. We can't just say it’s a complex question, therefore, there's nothing we can do. We just have to keep baking in the same model. There's all of these injustices around who feels safe in their neighborhoods because of the dominance of cars, especially as cars keep getting bigger and scarier and more dangerous. And then, of course, there’s the climate issue.
What did you notice on the Page slow street? The first major thing I'd say is just how moderate the changes were. It wasn't a radical overhaul. Drivers could still access every single part of every single block. It just meant that they needed to be a little bit more aware of the fact that people in cars are not the only people who are passing through that area.
It also seemed like having a street that was configured a little differently opened it up to more community involvement. There were lots of cool little bits of artwork along the way. When it's not just about people rushing through in automobiles, then more stuff can happen.
Where else have you explored in The City? I also wanted to have a look at the traffic-free section of JFK, which I'd read about. These things resonate internationally. In Birmingham, England, I’d read about JFK. And that says something to us in Birmingham, that, oh, this is possible.
Again, it comes back to that question of permanence. It seemed like that road was only for cars. It's what it's made for. But actually, it turns out it doesn't have to be that way. And in some ways, San Francisco is leading that conversation.
What lessons can we take from the history of the freeway revolt? Ultimately, what San Francisco's history of freeway revolts has to teach us is that things that seem inevitable are not necessarily so.
So we can take that lesson and we can apply it to the very things we're seeing in The City this week. It's horrendous that so many pedestrians in this city are being killed. So the question is, do we accept that as inevitable? Or do we do something about it? Road engineers and city planners absolutely have the skills and knowledge to redesign roads in order to make it much, much more difficult for that to happen. So let's get on with it.
