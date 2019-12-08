Transit delays likely due to BART maintenance work

Update: Normal Muni subway service has resumed as of shortly before 9 a.m.

—-

San Francisco transit riders should expect delays of up to 20 minutes Sunday on BART and continued problems with Muni subway service after flooding caused by Saturday’s heavy rains.

BART will be single-tracking trains between Embarcadero and 24th Street Mission stations while work crews replace outdated power cables and pipes, some of them dating back to the 1970s. Antioch trains will be providing the primary service to the East Bay.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, meanwhile, is operating bus shuttles between West Portal and Van Ness stations due to flooding at Church Station caused by Saturday’s heavy rains. BART is also offering mutual aid for Muni riders on the affected lines.

Today, BART crews will be working to replace critical power cables in Downtown SF. The cables help power the trains in the busiest section of the system Because of the work, BART is single-tracking between Embarcadero and 24th St Mission. Expect 15-20 minute delays until 8 pm. pic.twitter.com/NworbKPhBB — SFBART (@SFBART) December 8, 2019

UPDATE: Until further notice, #SFMuni bus shuttles will support #subwaysvc between West Portal and Van Ness due to flooding at Church Station. Van Ness Station flooding has been cleared. @SFBART is providing mutual aid. Please consider bus alternatives: https://t.co/zftbqNxUGN — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 8, 2019

