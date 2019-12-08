Transit delays likely due to BART maintenance work

Update: Normal Muni subway service has resumed as of shortly before 9 a.m.

—-

San Francisco transit riders should expect delays of up to 20 minutes Sunday on BART and continued problems with Muni subway service after flooding caused by Saturday’s heavy rains.

BART will be single-tracking trains between Embarcadero and 24th Street Mission stations while work crews replace outdated power cables and pipes, some of them dating back to the 1970s. Antioch trains will be providing the primary service to the East Bay.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, meanwhile, is operating bus shuttles between West Portal and Van Ness stations due to flooding at Church Station caused by Saturday’s heavy rains. BART is also offering mutual aid for Muni riders on the affected lines.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Falling tree injures two in Presidio Heights

Just Posted

SF police shoot burglary suspect in Mission District

Man allegedly attacked officers before being shot in first on-duty SFPD shooting since June 2018

Not even heavy rain can stop the 25th annual SantaCon

Jolly, drunken fun event for Santas is the ‘least wonderful time of the year’ for many locals

Ronen says $100M service expansion is ‘going to fix’ SF’s mental health crisis

Compromise mental health plan has backing of mayor, full Board of Supervisors

Civil liberties lawyer files to take on Pelosi

A San Francisco-based civil liberties lawyer, progressive advocate, DJ and poet is… Continue reading

Supes sound off against bill increasing housing density near transit hubs

Senator Wiener calls resolution opposing SB 50 ‘little more than symbolic political theater’

Most Read