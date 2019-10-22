Transbay BART tube reopens after service halted by sparks during rush hour

Sparks near the transbay tube prompted BART to halt some service between the East Bay and San Francisco Tuesday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. BART trains stopped running across the Bay. As of 5:26 pm., one of two trackways across the Bay was restored for limited service from San Francisco toward the East Bay, but there was still no service in the opposite direction.

By 5:45 p.m. BART had resumed very limited service from the East Bay to San Francisco, but was still prioritizing eastbound trains.

As of around 5:55 p.m., the Transbay Tube had reopened, although BART officials still warned passengers to expect delays.

The “major service disruption” was prompted by sparks spotted on the Oakland side of the underwater transbay tube near its ventilation system, the only linkage between the East Bay and San Francisco for BART trains.

The Oakland Fire Department was investigating the sparks along with BART, said BART spokesperson Jim Allison.

BART is preparing to study a second transbay crossing that would give the agency redundancy in its crossing the Bay, preventing incidents like this from stopping the entire BART system.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

