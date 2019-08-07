Transbay BART service is back after ‘major’ medical emergency — residual delay will follow

BART has resumed full service across the Bay and through Montgomery Station after a medical emergency prompted the agency to stop trains.
The agency warned riders that BART will see residual delays across the system due to the incident.
A person was reported on the trackway at Montgomery Station in what BART spokesperson Jim Allison called a “major medical emergency.”
The person is alive and will receive medical treatment at a nearby hospital, Allison said. There is no information available as to why he was on the trackway.
The incident began at about 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday. The San Francisco Fire Department is on the scene, Allison said.
Montgomery Station was closed but has since been reopened.
