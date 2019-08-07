Transbay BART service is back after ‘major’ medical emergency — residual delay will follow

BART has resumed full service across the Bay and through Montgomery Station after a medical emergency prompted the agency to stop trains.

The agency warned riders that BART will see residual delays across the system due to the incident.

A person was reported on the trackway at Montgomery Station in what BART spokesperson Jim Allison called a “major medical emergency.”

The person is alive and will receive medical treatment at a nearby hospital, Allison said. There is no information available as to why he was on the trackway.

The incident began at about 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday. The San Francisco Fire Department is on the scene, Allison said.

Montgomery Station was closed but has since been reopened.

joe@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Officials cut ribbon on new Muni platform for Warriors’ games — but they didn’t take the train to get there

Just Posted

SF to launch 24-hour toilet pilot in Tenderloin, SoMa, Castro

Pit Stop program provides monitored public restrooms to help keep urine and feces off the street

Officials cut ribbon on new Muni platform for Warriors’ games — but they didn’t take the train to get there

Beefed up transit stop part of push to get Chase Arena visitors out of their cars, alleviate traffic

Movement to preserve controversial mural gets support from NAACP

Black community leaders say mural was intended to ‘critique American history’

Judge had ‘ample facts’ to know search warrant targeted journalist, records show

Unsealed search warrant application offers new details in Adachi leak investigation

Uber and Lyft traffic impacts double SF’s own estimates

Uber and Lyft are causing even more traffic congestion in San Francisco than local experts once thought.

Most Read