Transbay BART service is back after ‘major’ medical emergency — residual delay will follow

BART has resumed full service across the Bay and through Montgomery Station after a medical emergency prompted the agency to stop trains.

The agency warned riders that BART will see residual delays across the system due to the incident.

A person was reported on the trackway at Montgomery Station in what BART spokesperson Jim Allison called a “major medical emergency.”

The person is alive and will receive medical treatment at a nearby hospital, Allison said. There is no information available as to why he was on the trackway.

The incident began at about 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday. The San Francisco Fire Department is on the scene, Allison said.

Montgomery Station was closed but has since been reopened.

