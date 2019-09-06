Tourism on the rise in SF

The number of people visiting San Francisco this year and the amount they are spending is expected to suprass last year, according to the San Francisco Travel Association.

Marketers with the association are predicting 26.2 million travelers will come to the city in 2019, a 1.5 percent increase over 25.8 million in 2018.

Total spending is expected to rise 2.6 percent from $9.3 billion last year to $9.56 billion this year.

Three million international travelers are expected in 2019, up 2 percent from 2018.

SF Public Defender demands answers over mentally ill inmates languishing in jail
SF to rename Julius Kahn Playground to Presidio Wall Playground

