Rain falls as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Tom Brady’s triumphant return to the Bay Area quickly devolved into a disaster.
The San Mateo native turned football G.O.A.T. played only his second NFL game in Santa Clara (he never played the 49ers at Candlestick Park) on Sunday and almost nothing went right.
The 49ers blasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 and Brady was surprisingly and sufficiently outdueled by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the last pick in this year’s NFL draft who was making his first career start.
The 28 point margin of defeat was the third worst of Brady's career.
Brady graciously agreed to sign both that football and multiple others presented to him by 49ers defenders who were in awe over the seven-time Super Bowl champion, even after they limited him to one of his worst games of the season.
The former Junipero Serra High School star requested 83 tickets to the game for friends and family — though he admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle he doubts most of them made it to the end after Levi’s Stadium was drenched by rain in the second half and the score was well out of hand.
“I’m sure they left, is what they did,” Brady told the paper. “I don’t want them out there in this s—. It was horrible. We sucked.”
The day’s result was so demoralizing for Brady, he reportedly left the stadium without even bothering to take a shower before boarding the Buccaneers’ cross country flight home to Tampa.
“Some things I don’t give a f— about, at this point,” he said to the Chronicle. “F— that. I’m going home.”