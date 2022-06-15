If you see something, say something.
Originally coined by New York advertising executive Allen Kay on Sept. 12, 2001, the phrase is used for reporting suspicious activity to the proper law enforcement authorities in a post-9/11 America.
In response to the rise in school shootings, the phrase has now made its way into the classroom. And soon, it will make its way to the San Francisco Unified School District in the form of the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation’s anonymous reporting system, or ARS.
The Sandy Hook Promise Foundation is a national nonprofit organization founded by parents who lost their children to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter on Dec.14, 2012.
To teach middle and high school students to recognize the warning signs of someone at risk of hurting themselves or others and to seek assistance, Sandy Hook Promise launched the Say Something program in late 2014. The program — which teaches students to empathize with others and seek help as well as identify and solve problems — can be integrated into any schools’ existing social-emotional learning curriculum.
Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise, said students in the program appreciated these new skills, but some were concerned that identifying at-risk students would get them into trouble. In response, the foundation created the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, which enables students to report at-risk peers or themselves around the clock through an app, hotline or website.
Saying Something at SFUSD
In the fall, 40 schools serving grades six through 12 will adopt Sandy Hook Promise’s ARS at no cost to the district.
Currently, the district has "coordinated care teams" at each school that work to support students and families. As part of another initiative, 19 San Francisco high schools also have wellness centers for students to discuss personal crises, including depression, grief, self-esteem, family life, stress, dating violence, sexual identity and gang involvement.
“We actively work to cultivate trusting relationships at schools and want to make sure students know that they can always talk to a teacher, principal or another adult at their school. However, we know that some students feel more comfortable sharing anonymously, especially if they feel afraid or upset,” said Superintendent Vincent Matthews in a May 27 news release about the Say Something app. “Giving students a system to anonymously report a concern is another way we can provide an opportunity to ask for help.”
Though the announcement closely followed the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the San Francisco district has been planning for the launch of the system since spring 2021. In January, participating schools began to create teams of people trained to respond to tips from Sandy Hook Promise crisis counselors. More recently, students have been trained on how to use the reporting app, a process that will continue in the fall.
Using the system, students can report anything from school threats to personal crises. Though there is a one-way tip form on the Sandy Hook Promise website, students can chat in real time with a crisis counselor through the app or the hotline.
First responders
As of now, the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation’s 3-year-old National Crisis Center is staffed with 10 crisis counselors who monitor the Say Something ARS app, website and hotline 24/7.
Those 10 crisis counselors — who are certified in suicide prevention and crisis management — are responsible for responding to messages from 5,500 schools nationally, which comprise about 3 million students in 25 states.
Despite this large volume of students, Sandy Hook Promise reports that response time from the counselors is immediate and that counselors are able to keep up with tips because they do not come in all at once and vary by time zone.
In San Francisco, once the crisis counselor determines whether a tip is credible, they notify trained school-based representatives or law enforcement — depending on the severity and immediacy of the crisis.
“Any coordination with law enforcement will be consistent with SFUSD’s administrative regulations and protocols that determine when and how schools may interact with law enforcement,” Matthews said in the news release. “Per SF Board of Education policy, schools may request police assistance on campus when necessary to protect the physical safety of students and staff; as required by law; or when appropriate to address criminal behavior of persons other than students.”
The need for further research
A 2022 academic study by the University of Michigan School of Public Health on the effectiveness of anonymous reporting systems found that zero-tolerance policies and increased security measures in schools have reinforced a “code of silence” among students and that any strategies that help to combat that silence, such as ARS, could be vital in preventing school violence.
According to the Washington Post, a 2019 Secret Service analysis of targeted school violence found that in 83% of the 41 incidents studied, perpetrators made verbal, written, visual or video communications about their plans beforehand. In line with the “code of silence,” however, many of those aware of those communications did not act.
The University of Michigan study suggested that anonymous reporting systems could be used by students to report an imminent threat without fear of consequence, allowing schools and law enforcement time to stop the violence before it starts. The systems may also provide a place for students and parents to report concerning behavior or mental health challenges of their peers, children or themselves — some of which may be precursors to violence.
However, an anonymous system presents challenges as well. For example, a lack of identifying information could inhibit the ability of responders to follow and act on a tip in a timely manner. It could also increase the rate of false tips, though Hockley said only about 0.5% of the tips her organization’s ARS receives are found not credible.
Although the University of Michigan study concluded that further research is needed to determine the effectiveness of these systems for school violence prevention — so far four studies have been published on ARS, and only one was peer-reviewed — the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation reports it has received more than 111,895 tips. Of those, more than 2,700 resulted in a mental health intervention, at least 321 resulted in a life saved from suicide and more than 80 indicated acts of violence with a weapon that were subsequently prevented.
Nine of those 80 were planned school shootings.
Hockley said she and her colleagues at the foundation hope that with their anonymous reporting system, San Francisco students will be empowered to say something.