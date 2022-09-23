Kristi Yamaguchi
Born in Hayward, Yamaguchi earned gold at the 1992 Olympics, becoming the first Asian American woman to do so in a Winter Olympic competition.
She is also a two-time world champion and a one-time U.S. champion.
In 2005, Yamaguchi was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. She also won the sixth season of "Dancing with the Stars," proving her agility on the ice and in the ballroom.
Brandi Chastain
San Jose's Brandi Chastain originally attended UC Berkeley, scoring 15 goals as a freshman. She also was named All-American and earned Freshman Player of the Year honors by Soccer America, the oldest soccer-specific media publisher in the U.S.
Transferring to Santa Clara University ahead of the 1989 season, Chastain led the Broncos to two consecutive Final Four NCAA College Cup appearances.
Chastain played professionally for the San Jose CyberRays and the FC Gold Pride as well as the California Storm of the Women's Premier Soccer League.
She is also a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion and a two-time Olympic gold-medalist.
Alex Morgan
A student at UC Berkeley, Morgan led the Golden Bears in scoring during her first season on the team and helped the squad reach the NCAA Tournament four years in a row.
Morgan is a one-time gold medalist, having won the 2012 Summer Games with the USWNT, and a one-time bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games.
She is also a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner.
Jennifer Azzi
During her senior year, Azzi led the Stanford Cardinal to their first of three national championships in 1990.
As a member of the USA national team, the Stanford Alum won a gold medal at the 1990 FIBA World Championship. Azzi went for gold again at the 1996 Olympics.
She played three years for the San Jose Lasers of the American Basketball League, the WNBA's primary competitor.
Once the ABL declared bankruptcy, Azzi was selected in the first round of the WNBA draft by the Detroit Shock.
Azzi was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 and is a former coach of the University of San Francisco women's basketball team.
Kerri Walsh Jennings
A Santa Clara product and Stanford University graduate, Walsh Jennings has four Olympic medals under her belt, with three gold medals being won alongside Misty May-Treanor.
The duo also won the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in 2003, 2005 and 2007.
Walsh Jennings and May-Treanor set various records, such as their win streak of 112 consecutive matches.
Hilary Knight
Born in Palo Alto, Knight is a four-time Olympian who won a Hockey gold medal at the 2018 Winter Games. She is also a three-time silver medalist, with her most recent coming at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Knight owns the record for the most goals scored in Women's World Championship with 51. In 2019,
Knight helped form the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, a nonprofit advocating for better pay and conditions for professional women's hockey. She is also the first female hockey player who trained under a National Hockey League team, the Anaheim Ducks.
Karen Chen
Fremont's Karen Chen is a 2022 Olympic Games team event silver medalist, a 2017 U.S. national champion, a 2022 U.S. national silver medalist and a three-time U.S. national bronze medalist.
Her mentor is none other than Yamaguchi.
Debi Thomas
Raised in San Jose, Thomas is the 1986 World Figure Skating champion, the 1988 Olympic bronze medalist and a two-time U.S. national champion.
Thomas graduated from Stanford University in 1991 with a degree in engineering.
Natalie Coughlin
While attending UC Berkeley, Vallejo's Natalie Coughlin became the first woman ever to swim the 100-meter backstroke in less than one minute.
She is also a 12-time Olympic medalist and became the first U.S. female athlete in modern Olympic history to six medals in one Olympiad at the 2008 Summer Games.
Summer Sanders
Enrolling at Stanford in 1991, Sanders won eight NCAA National Championship titles. She also won back-to-back NCAA Swimmer of the Year titles and helped the Cardinal win the 1992 NCAA National Championship.
Sanders won three medals at the 1991 World Championships. She became the first American woman since Shirley Babashoff to qualify for four individual events at one Olympiad at the 1992 Olympic Trials.
At the 1992 Olympic Games, Sanders earned four Olympic medals.