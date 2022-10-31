How do you explain a topic as complex as homelessness to kids?
Below are five tips and thoughts that researchers, advocates, parents and people with experience living on the street shared with us.
1. Let children lead with their questions and curiosity
Behavioral scientist Jenna Murphy grew up in San Francisco and remembers talking about homelessness with her mother from a young age. She recommends guiding conversations based on questions that children raise themselves about homelessness. Not only does the process engage their curiosity, but it helps a parent avoid assuming what a child may already think or know about the issue.
Got a quiet kid? Try open-ended questions, Murphy says. For kids experiencing homelessness, “How does moving make you feel?” or “What do you hear about homelessness at school?”
For families who encounter homelessness at a further distance, like through media or passing by on the sidewalk, ask what they think.
“Kids are super curious already,” said Murphy, “but if the kid is more introverted, an open-ended question is the best way to get a response.”
2. Consider age-appropriateness for intersecting issues of housing, mental illness and substance use
Your kid sees a needle on the sidewalk. What do you do? Lead with safety first, says Murphy. For younger children, a simple response can be “don’t touch that, let’s ask for help.” Explain that we don’t want to touch or put things in our body if we don’t know where it’s been.
Preteens and teenagers likely have some awareness of drugs and mental health, and that may be a more appropriate age to share that some people struggle with drug use, which can be treated, but they may not have a home or doctor. Conversations around overdosing and prevention may be more appropriate for older teenage children, Murphy said.
“There is no reason to be fearful talking about this. Many high school students will experiment with drugs and alcohol,” Murphy said. “Talking about drugs doesn’t mean they will do drugs. Having less knowledge actually makes them more curious often and likely to try it. You see that in a lot of data like teenage pregnancy. It’s better to know what it is and the side effects of what can happen if you use drugs.”
There’s no specific age to start a conversation, and each family’s experience is different. “The best thing is to be straight up with them. We don’t want to hide facts or manipulate our word choices,” said Murphy. “We need to meet kids where they are at.”
Margot Kushel, director of UCSF’s Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative, suggests framing issues around basic needs, and how lacking those can lead someone to act desperately.
“I try to model how everybody has needs. If someone is urinating on the street, we say everybody has to go to the bathroom, and what happens if there isn’t one?” she said. “I can’t be the only parent who has pulled over on a long highway so their kid could use the bathroom.”
3. Make a safety plan without stigmatizing others
Don’t talk to strangers is a simple rule of thumb, said Kushel. “In general, little kids should not go up and talk to random strangers. So that was universal, whether they were unhoused or housed.”
That awareness shouldn’t come at the expense of another person.
“But we told our kids to treat people with kindness and compassion,” Kushel said. “And to own up to our failures as adults by acknowledging stigma and racism. I hope white adults don’t say racist things to their kids, and I hope they are not adding to stigma around substance use problems.”
4. Get involved
The weight of homelessness can be a lot to bear, especially for a child.
One way to continue education around the issue and help out is by volunteering with groups that serve the homeless, like soup kitchens or mutual aid programs, or, with a parent, handing out water or food to unhoused neighbors.
“A lot of times kids get really upset about homelessness,” said Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness. “You can make sandwiches and hand them out, you can do activities that are really beautiful. That service or doing mutual aid can be really a point of pride for kids.”
5. Treat people the same way you would want to be treated
Everyone’s personal experience with housing and homelessness is different. Laketha Pierce, a mother of three who has experienced homelessness in her native San Francisco, leans on the golden rule: Treat others how you want to be treated.
“Stay grateful, stay humble, and always know that everybody deserves a home,” she said. “Don’t ever think you can’t create change. Even the small things. It’s amazing how you can see a person totally struggling and you ask if they need a jacket or some water, it can turn things around. The way you treat people can really make someone’s day and change them. Treat people how you would want to be treated.”