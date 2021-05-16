Three people killed in SF shootings in less than 24 hours

San Francisco police were scrambling Saturday to respond to a series of three fatal shootings in less than 24 hours in the Potrero Hill and Excelsior neighborhoods that began Friday evening.

The first shooting was reported at 6;39 p.m. on Friday at Vienna Street and Persia Avenue, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound who was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in that shooting and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of murder, Andraychak said.

Saturday morning, shortly after 10 am., officers responded to another shooting in the area of 25th and Connecticut streets. A man in his 50s was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers who were in Potrero Hill investigating Friday night’s shooting responded to gunfire in the first block of Dakota Street. Two men, 49 and 54 years old, were taken to the hospital, where one of them has since died and the other remains in critical condition.

All three shootings remain under investigation, and identities of the victims were not immediately available.

