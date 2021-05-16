(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Three people killed in SF shootings in less than 24 hours

San Francisco police were scrambling Saturday to respond to a series of three fatal shootings in less than 24 hours in the Potrero Hill and Excelsior neighborhoods that began Friday evening.

The first shooting was reported at 6;39 p.m. on Friday at Vienna Street and Persia Avenue, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound who was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in that shooting and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of murder, Andraychak said.

Saturday morning, shortly after 10 am., officers responded to another shooting in the area of 25th and Connecticut streets. A man in his 50s was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers who were in Potrero Hill investigating Friday night’s shooting responded to gunfire in the first block of Dakota Street. Two men, 49 and 54 years old, were taken to the hospital, where one of them has since died and the other remains in critical condition.

All three shootings remain under investigation, and identities of the victims were not immediately available.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Janitors voting on labor contract with wage increases and new labor protections

Just Posted

Agnes Liang, who will be a senior at Mission High School, is running for one of the two student representative seats on the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Turbulent year on school board leaves student delegates undeterred

Around this time last year, Shavonne Hines-Foster and Kathya Correa Almanza were… Continue reading

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Three people killed in SF shootings in less than 24 hours

San Francisco police were scrambling Saturday to respond to a series of… Continue reading

Muni operator Angel Carvajal drives the popular boat tram following a news conference celebrating the return of the historic F-line and subway service on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mayor, transit officials celebrate return of Muni service

Mayor London Breed and city transit officials gathered Friday to welcome the… Continue reading

San Francisco police investigated the scene of a police shooting near Varney Place and Third Street on May 7. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFPD shooting may prompt new body camera rules for plainclothes cops

Police chief says incident ‘should not have happened’

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference about a $12 billion package bolstering the state’s response to the homelessness crisis at the Kearney Vista Apartments on May 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)
Newsom promises sweeping change in California’s $267-billion budget

John Myers Los Angeles Times California would embark on the most ambitious… Continue reading

Most Read