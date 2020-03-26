Three men arrested in Mission District homicide

Three people have been arrested in connection with a March 16 Mission District shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting took place around 4:40 p.m. at 16th and Mission Streets. Police said 26-year-old Demondre Perkins was pronounced dead from multiple gun-shot wounds at the scene.

Homicide investigators identified three suspects, two 20-year-old San Francisco residents, Rodrigo Tellez and Bryan Moreno, and a 19-year-old from Alameda, Oscar Ticas.

SFPD and Alameda Police served multiple search warrants on Monday and Tuesday resulting in the arrests of all three suspects.

All three were booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide, conspiracy and participating in a gang on Tuesday.

The suspects were set to appear in court Thursday at 1:30.

The medical examiner’s office didn’t have an address of residence for the victim, Perkins.

