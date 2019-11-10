Three injured in violent Chinatown robbery caught on video

Widely shared videos on social media captured the moments when three men were violently attacked Saturday night during a robbery in Chinatown.

The videos appear to show at least two of the victims being knocked to the ground as bystanders watched during a large confrontation at a corner of Portsmouth Square.

One of the men became unresponsive after being punched in the face and falling backward onto the sidewalk, the videos appear to show.

The perpetrators then appear to have sped away from the scene in an SUV.

Police confirmed Sunday that the robbery happened at around 9:08 p.m. near the intersection of Clay Street and Walter U Lum Place.

Two of the men were taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, while the third man was treated and released at the scene.

Police said the suspects are four men who fled eastbound on Clay Street in a dark SUV.

Police have not announced an arrest in the case.

