Three injured in separate stabbings on New Year’s Day morning

Two men are in life-threatening condition and a third is injured after being stabbed in a pair of unrelated incidents on New Year’s Day morning, police said.

Less than two hours into 2020, a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the back with a knife after an argument near the Excelsior neighborhood, according to police.

The man was stabbed on Mission Street between Russia and Persia avenues at around 1:39 a.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old teenager in connection with the stabbing.

Minutes earlier, two men were stabbed during an argument in South of Market.

Police responded to the knife attack on Howard Street between First and Second streets at 1:30 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing the men, who are both in their 20s.

One of the victims is in life-threatening condition while the other is expected to survive after both being taken to a hospital, police said.

