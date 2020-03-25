Three deputies, cadet test positive as SF closes City Hall

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto reports additional cases of coronavirus

Days after a sheriff’s deputy working at the Hall of Justice jail first tested positive for coronavirus, three more deputies and a cadet are now confirmed to be suffering from the respiratory illness.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto identified the infected staffers as a second deputy at the Hall of Justice jail, a cadet and a senior deputy who patrol City Hall and a deputy assigned to a Department of Public Health Clinic.

In a statement, Miyamoto said he expects the number of known cases among first responders increase.

“Our sheriff’s employees are first responders who continue to risk their own health and safety to reduce COVID-19 exposure to the public and the people in our care,” Miyamoto said. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of our staff and everyone affect by COVID-19.”

The news comes on the same day that City Administrator Naomi Kelly closed City Hall to the public in response to the pandemic.

“Thank you again to everyone for adjusting during these challenging times,” Kelly wrote in an order shuttering the iconic building. “Your help and patience are very much appreciated.”

Essential employees will still be allowed into City Hall with proper identification.

S.F. Examiner Staff Writer Joshua Sabatini contributed to this report.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

