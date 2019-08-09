Three-alarm fire burns workplaces in Oakland

Firefighters on Friday morning were battling a smoky three-alarm blaze at a commercial building near Interstate 880 in Oakland’s Fruitvale District.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, first called in at 6:21 a.m. The blaze quickly grew to three alarms and sent plumes of smoke that could be seen for several miles.

By 8:30, the smoke had diminished and crews were pouring water on the blaze.

The commercial warehouse at 976 23rd Avenue has more than 30 separate workspaces and between seven and 10 of the businesses were burning in the blaze, fire officials said.

