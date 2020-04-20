Thief throws 85-year-old woman to ground in Chinatown robbery

Case comes as robberies increase by 15 percent in San Francisco

An elderly woman was thrown to the ground during a robbery in Chinatown over the weekend, police said.

Two thieves targeted the 85-year-old woman near Clay and Powell streets at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the suspects, described as a 20-year-old man, brought her to the ground and stole her purse.

He then fled in a vehicle with another person, making off with her cellphone, Social Security card, Driver License and money.

The elderly woman was taken to a hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.

Police had not made an arrest in the case as of Monday morning or released detailed descriptions of the suspects.

Robberies were up by 15 percent in San Francisco as of the end of March 2020 compared with the year prior, according to police.

At Central Station, where the crime occurred, police have recorded an even steeper increase in robberies of 26 percent.

142 of the 773 robberies reported in The City through March were at Central Station, according to police data.

While concerns have been raised about Chinese seniors being robbed in Chinatown, police described the victim as white in this incident.

