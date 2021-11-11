These San Francisco businesses survived COVID shutdowns. Cut them a break on parklet rules

Parklets have become a normal sight at restaurants and bars in San Francisco, but now city officials are targeting some businesses for alleged code violations. (Jordi Molina/Special to The Examiner)

By The Examiner Editorial Board

COVID-19 pushed many of San Francisco’s small businesses to the brink. Scores of bars, restaurants and stores closed — some temporarily, some permanently. Many shops that managed to remain open had to reduce their operations significantly. With Gov. Gavin Newsom warning of a possible winter surge of COVID, and with some sectors facing a serious worker shortage, the future remains uncertain.

Given these facts, The City’s remaining business owners don’t need any extra challenges on their plates. Unfortunately, just as business has started to rebound, San Francisco city officials have unleashed a new plague on struggling outposts: citations and fines.

At issue are the parklet structures The City allowed businesses to build as part of the Shared Spaces program, which allowed some establishments to create new outdoor spaces. Parklets — wooden structures built over street parking spaces to accommodate tables and chairs — vary greatly in design and quality. The improvised shelters provided a lifeline to bars, restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, and Mayor London Breed introduced legislation to allow parklets to become permanent.

The issue sparked tension between Mayor Breed and the Board of Supervisors, which she accused of trying to “butcher my legislation and water it down and make it even more difficult and complicated so now businesses continue to struggle and have difficulty doing business in San Francisco.”

Breed won the battle. But as The Examiner’s Carly Graf reports, city bureaucrats now appear to be waging war against local business owners, threatening them with fines and citations for alleged violations of city code.

“As the parklet program transitions into a permanent fixture on San Francisco streets, tensions are bubbling between city agencies that need to impose some semblance of order to what’s been a largely ad-hoc system and merchants who are still only beginning to recover from the pandemic,” wrote Graf.

As a result, business owners who spent thousands of dollars to construct parklets have found themselves targeted by confusing citations and potentially large fines.

Chelsea Hung, who operates the family-owned Washington Bakery and Restaurant in Chinatown, told Graf she spent over $5,000 to construct a parklet outside the business. But she recently received a notice giving her 14 days to renovate her parklet or face fines of up to $500 a day.

Hung says she has repeatedly made changes to her parklet in an effort to keep up with shifting city rules. She told Graf she’s not sure what she’s doing wrong, since The City’s notices tend to be written in indecipherable bureaucrat-ese.

“Faced with this latest violation — one that Hung doesn’t fully understand because she says it’s written in technocratic jargon referring to city codes — she’s wondering if it’d be easier to tear the parklet down instead,” Graf wrote.

Hung is not alone in her struggle to comply with San Francisco’s slippery parklet rules. Other business owners interviewed by Graf said they’d spent thousands of dollars to build and renovate their parklets, only to find themselves threatened with fines.

Hanna Suleiman of Caffe Greco in North Beach lamented the fact that a program designed “to help small businesses” is now going to “destroy small businesses.”

What a shame. The Shared Spaces program demonstrated The City’s ability to think creatively in an emergency, but it’s now becoming a Kafkaesque nightmare for local business owners.

While it’s important to ensure parklets comply with safety codes and the Americans with Disabilities Act, city officials should prioritize patience and education, rather than threats and fines, at this time. If San Francisco experiences a winter surge of COVID, parklets will be as important as ever in helping businesses to survive.

The good news: The city official who manages the parklet program says The City plans to improve its communication with businesses. Hopefully, the bureaucrats can also cut our beleaguered small businesses a break by delaying fines and threats until the rules are finalized and communicated in clear and simple language.

