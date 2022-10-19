Cruise told The Examiner in a statement on Wednesday that the human-operated precursor of the Origin — the General Motors-owned company's custom-built autonomous vehicle that's about the size of an SUV — is already driving at night in San Francisco. Cruise first tweeted last Saturday that residents might soon see the prototype driving around.
A company spokesperson said the drives comprise "one of the final steps in converting Cruise's software" to its own vehicles, but they won't test the autonomous driving system. The manual drives have "the sole purpose of validating the Origin's perception and object tracking systems."
The Origin has no obvious front or back, nor a driver's seat and steering wheel. The company envisions the finished product being used for ride-sharing and deliveries. A Cruise spokesperson told The Examiner that production is set to begin early next year.
General Motors petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in August to deploy 5,000 Origin vehicles throughout San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and County Transportation Agency wrote a letter to regulators last month in response, asking for new regulations on autonomous vehicles.
City officials told the federal agency that, between Memorial Day and Labor Day of this year, there were nearly 50 incidents of stopped Cruise cars blocking traffic reported to 911 or on social media. They estimated that 2,500 driverless Origin vehicles would represent a 25-fold increase of Cruise cars, which could increase traffic delays.
"We'll continue working closely with NHTSA through their review process to ensure the safe and responsible deployment of this technology," Cruise told The Examiner in a statement last month.
