Me and Oracle Park? We go way back. I remember touring the place while it was under construction, hard hat and all. One of the big selling points was that every seat had a Palm Pilot charger. That should give you a sense of the timing here.

I've probably attended a few hundred games over the past 22 years, witnessing both postseason miracles and midseason snoozers. The stadium's name seemingly changed a few dozen times and the food has certainly evolved for the better. The players come and go and so do the fans. But through it all, the Giants home remains one of the sport's true gems. I can't ever remember having a lousy time at that ballpark.

But I'm usually sitting in the press box, right behind home plate. There's free coffee and Snickers bars. It's kind of hard to hate on that. But I got to wondering the other day, what if you were sitting up in the nosebleeds? The cheap seats? The farthest reaches of the yard? Where is the worst seat at Oracle Park? And who's sitting there?

In the true spirit of adventure and investigation, I set out to find the poor soul. It was an arduous journey, fraught with peril and obstacles. Stairs were climbed. Crowds were thread. Provisions were obtained. My hearty band of explorers -- made up of my wife and two children -- charted a course to the most inhospitable destination of them all. Section 336... beyond the left field foul pole.

I warned my fellow travelers, telling them I'd been there before. It was the 2012 World Series and Major League Baseball had banished some of us scribes to this faraway land, where they had set up an auxiliary press box. It was a cold and lonely outpost, high above the field, where the wind howled and the players down below were mere rumors. Those of us who braved the elements didn't last long for most games. Before you knew it, we'd all be crowding back into the warm and cozy press box behind the plate, sneaking a seat or simply standing in the back for the duration. The memories came flooding back as we made our way to the top of the world. I shuddered at what we'd find. My family, already pissed that we had abandoned our swanky seats behind the Giants' dugout, looked at me as if I'd finally lost my last marble.

As we approached the final ascent, my team quit on me. They plopped down in the empty front row and wished me well. There was a ballgame to watch, after all. I soldiered on, climbing the final 64 steps to the tippity-top of Oracle Park.

Man, these seats were up high. (How high were they?!!) They were so high... my nosebleed gotta nosebleed ... the beer guy brought a sherpa with him ... I could watch the Dodgers game, too ... The guy next to me was wearing lederhosen ... Sir Edmund Hillary was sitting three rows below us ... we used the Hubble Telescope to call balls and strikes ... I saw an ant playing shortstop ... the Salesforce Tower got jealous. The seats were so high up ... it was wonderful.

It turns out Section 336 is pretty damn nice. And there are no bad seats at Oracle Park.

Just ask Raymond Leung, a native San Franciscan who's been to every ballpark in the big leagues. When he gets back to his home stadium, he likes to sit at the top of the world.

"I don't mind it at all. We're in the farthest row of Oracle Park but it's still a great view," said Leung, 55, as he gestured to the green grass far below. "Look at this! You know?"

I nodded wisely, taking in the majesty. Then I asked if the beer vendors ever make it up there. "Never." And what about the foul pole right in front of you? "It doesn't bother me." And you can't see the left field corner. How's that work out? "I watch the jumbotron."

There you have it. A man with all the answers. The oracle of the upper deck.

Over in the corner of the same section, in the very last seat of Row 18, Erin Garfin sat with her sons as part of a complimentary day at the ballpark, courtesy of Giants baseball camp. That got me scratching my head a bit. The Giants comped you tickets ... here? (C'mon Mr. Baer. You can do better than that.)

"It's the very last seat in the stadium," said Garfin, wrestling with her sons Sammy and Jake, who were getting antsy in the late innings. "And it's wonderful. I can see everything."

Except left field, but it's the thought that counts. I asked her about the beer guy, too, and she confirmed that he shows up... "Absolutely never. You have to walk all those stairs every time you want a beer." Gulp.

We watched a few more pitches and it came time to descend from Mt. Gigantes. I clipped on my crampons and started heading down. I had one more peak to bag and only a few innings to go. Off we went ... to the opposite end of Oracle Park.

Over in the right field upper deck, far above McCovey Cove, we discovered Section 302, the polar opposite to the left field cheap seats. It was nice and shady over here, with a cool breeze keeping fans happy. You could see the entire field and there was even a beer guy peddling Coors Light. I began the final ascent, once again alone. Once again hoofing up 64 steps to reach the very last seat in the world.

And that's where I met Bob Fetty, a season ticket holder since the day the stadium opened. And get this: His seats used to be right on the first base dugout. So close you could see the sunflower seeds fly. But he called the team up one day and asked to move... to the top of Section 302.

"These seats are the only season tickets in the last row at the ballpark," said Fetty, who lives in North Beach. "I got bored down there because I wanted a view. So I found these seats and it's got the best view in the ballpark."

Indeed, we were looking over the Bay Bridge and could see Berkeley in the beyond, Mount Diablo peaking out over the Oakland Hills.

"When they opened the ballpark in 2000, I heard the architect and the head designer had to spend a year here to make sure everything was running smoothly," said Fetty, a twinkle in his eye. "And they gave him the choice of two seats anywhere in the ballpark. And he took these two seats. The architect himself. The head guy that built the ballpark."

Now, I have no idea if that story is true. But I'd rather not find out. Like any great explorer, I had gone to the ends of the earth and I have a great tale to tell.

My quest for the worst seat at Oracle Park had failed miserably. Instead, I found the best fans.