Adam Michels first discovered there were toxic vapors seeping into his downstairs shower last September.
The news came thanks in part to a contentious new development slated for a nearby corner of Irving Street: a seven-story, 90-unit building — and the first 100% affordable housing of its kind in the Sunset District.
While some of his neighbors have long opposed the block-long behemoth, without it, he may never have learned about his exposure to tetrachloroethylene, sometimes referred to as perchloroethylene or PCE, a volatile organic compound from two erstwhile dry cleaning businesses that operated on his block for decades.
“I wouldn't have known if it weren't for the testing,” said Michels.
PCE is a colorless liquid used by dry cleaners and automotive industries to clean fabrics and degrease metals and is considered a likely carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency. Studies show that long-term exposure is associated with several types of cancer and other diseases, including Parkinson's.
“It's a little scary,” said Michels, a high school teacher at Lowell. “It's not like it's going to kill you right away; it's more over the long term. But it's like: Do we want to live in a house with the chemical vapor coming in?”
This week, Supervisor Gordon Mar introduced a resolution calling for a full clean-up of two contaminated sites on Irving. The first is home to the former Police Credit Union building slated for the 2500 Irving redevelopment project, and the second is an empty lot across the street connected to another former dry cleaning business.
“There is a big bullseye — the highest concentrations beneath Irving Street in the vicinity of the sewer line,” said Don Moore, an environmental consultant working pro-bono for the Mid Sunset Neighborhood Association, the group lobbying Mar and others for full remediation.
That makes sense, he said, as the dumping likely occurred long before the EPA and other agencies regulated chemicals like PCE. Many businesses used to flush chemicals down aging drains.
A frustrating neighborhood process
But before the avenues were plotted in neat rows of single-family homes throughout The City's western flank, the Sunset was a vast expanse of scrubby dunes. Sand, being a porous material, has a sneaky way of absorbing liquids and shifting underfoot, noted Moore.
“These are dune sands, very transmissive, so vapor can move through them very readily,” said Moore. “We don't even know what the full extent is.”
As testing for these chemicals ramped up, fresh tensions and pointed fingers arose over who should be responsible for mopping up the chemicals and how much of the neighborhood to treat.
“It's been a very frustrating process both for the community and myself, " Mar said at a news briefing on Tuesday. “I think one key issue here is that there are multiple parties involved … and it's pretty clear that all parties are doing everything they can to minimize their legal liability.”
The mayor’s office and San Francisco’s Department of Public Health assert that recent air sampling results indicate the site and surrounding residences are safe to occupy, including for sensitive populations such as children and the elderly — and that there is no current need to ventilate homes or mitigate conditions.
But Mar and the Mid-Sunset Neighborhood Association say otherwise. “The air in our home has been tested twice over the last year for PCE, and the chemicals have been found at a significant level — four times the level that is actionable — but nothing has been done to address the issue,” said Yi-Kuan Lee, Michels’ wife.
Disagreement about danger level
“There's disagreement about how dangerous it is,” said Michels, who has lived in the neighborhood with Lee for two decades and raised his two kids in the house. But he said, “There are cancer cases all around our block. There's a Parkinson's case on our block. And yeah, we can't prove it's related. But it sure makes you think.”
Recently, residents have directed their ire toward the nonprofit developer of the site, the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corp., DPH, and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control — the state agency that oversees the cleanup of sites – over a plan to install a vapor barrier beneath the new building to prevent PCE from entering the structure.
Long-term residents argue this is a temporary fix and would only benefit the immediate building.
“DTSC has been all about mitigation rather than remediation,” said Michael Weiss, a Sunset resident. “What's not talked about but really should be, is that these vapor barriers, in fact, have a lifetime of about 20 years. The building is almost certainly going to be there for considerably longer than that … We're leaving everything in the ground — It's clearly going to be a problem in the future.”
Instead of a barrier, Moore and residents are pushing for soil vapor extraction, or a method of sucking out the noxious vapor that settles in the air pockets between the sandy soils. The process could remove up to 90% of the PCE, said Moore.
Criticism has also been leveled against a state law, SB 35, which is aimed at streamlining housing construction in California. This has allowed the Irving affordable housing project to bypass certain California Enivronmental Quality Act requirements, which Mar said has been concerning given the findings.
“If there was at least a full CEQA analysis done at 2550 Irving, that would have helped create more opportunity for these issues that we've been grappling with for a year plus to be handled in a more proactive and assertive way,” said Mar.
Gordon Mar’s political tap dance
But the revelations about the depth and spread of the toxins come at a time when Mar is executing an intricate political tap dance — appeasing long-term residents who are opposed to plunking down massive housing developments in neighborhoods long dominated by single-family homes while voicing full-throated support for more housing in his district.
He’s also staring down challenges to his seat from both a pro-multifamily housing candidate and another who has criticized the Irving development, The Examiner’s Adam Shanks reported.
The acrid tenor of the yearslong battle over the future of this site has also trickled into the messaging of residents, who fear being cast as NIMBYs in a city where housing is hard to come by, and tensions over where to develop have boiled over time and again.
Many were careful to keep the toxins issue separate from other fights over 2500 Irving and other new affordable and market-rate housing projects proposed for the neighborhood.
“We'd rather this get done sooner, but if not, we'd rather not have buildings show up on these properties that then end up making everything more difficult for all of us in the long term,” said Weiss.
“This can start to sound NIMBYish, but really, we just want it to be clean. We'd rather it be clean fast and build fast. But if we have to make the choice between clean slow and build slow or build fast and leave it dirty, we'd prefer a slow process.”