The Strokes close out the Lands End main stage on Day 1 of the 2021 Outside Lands music festival on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

The Strokes close out the Lands End main stage on Day 1 of the 2021 Outside Lands music festival on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

The Strokes’ controversial Outside Lands performance was pure rock and roll

Of course they hate San Francisco. They’re New Yorkers

The Strokes don’t like San Francisco, and, after this weekend, San Francisco doesn’t like them back.

These were the mutual feelings expressed during and after The Strokes’ Friday night performance at Outside Lands. In a headliner set that started late and ended early, Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas complained about The City’s vaccine policies, its noise ordinances and its general ethos of compassion.

The next morning, a Chronicle article on the performance reflected the sentiments of many concertgoers I spoke to: The Strokes’ rudeness fouled up the mood of an otherwise idyllic coming out party for San Francisco.

But if The Strokes’ tone was a poor fit for Outside Lands, it seemed fitting for, well… The Strokes.

Since their start at the turn of the Millennium, The Strokes have very self consciously channeled the beer-swilling belligerence and disregard for polite society that run in the DNA of rock music. Despite their upper class pedigree, the band acted like a “gang” in those early days, as rhythm guitarist Nick Valensi told Lizzy Goodman in “Meet Me in the Bathroom,” an oral history of rock’s early 2000s revival, with all the attendant substance abuse, hijinks and bad boy behavior. Their quintessentially New York City aesthetic combines grittiness and snobbery in a way that couldn’t be more at odds with how we do things in San Francisco.

The band members were quite literally wearing this legacy on their sleeves at Friday night’s performance. Lead guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. donned a Lou Reed t-shirt, paying homage to the avatar of downtown New York rock. Casablancas wore a jacket emblazoned with the Pink Floyd logo, like countless teenage boys have worn to countless rock shows.

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs on Day 1 of the 2021 Outside Lands music festival on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs on Day 1 of the 2021 Outside Lands music festival on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

In both their self-presentation and their critical reception, The Strokes represent the last gasp of a now old-fashioned conception of rock music, the form lionized in the critical school known as “rockism.” They embody the ideal that the highest expression of popular music is four or five white guys wailing on guitars and sticking it to the man. No one has done it better than The Strokes over the past two decades, even as the rest of the culture has moved on. Today, hip hop fulfills our sexual-aggressive desires like rock once did, and the most popular artists recognize that fusion, not authenticity, speaks to the widest possible audience.

These trends were on full display at Outside Lands, with Strokes heirs apparent Vampire Weekend and Tame Impala taking the Lands End stage the following two nights. As the next big thing to come out of New York City’s rock scene after The Strokes, Vampire Weekend eschewed the rock canon in favor of an internet-inflected palette complete with baroque, African, and hip hop elements. Tame Impala, arguably today’s biggest “rock band,” marries the sounds of classic psychedelic rock with a populist, inoffensive EDM sensibility.

In a way, the harsh vibes at The Strokes’ Friday night show make more sense in light of Tame Impala’s cloying cutsiness two nights later. Tame’s set was peppered with a schtick impersonating The Wiggles, a musical group for toddlers. There were also references to the made-for-memes Netflix show “Squid Game,” and a popular TikTok clip known as “Island Boy.” The rockists were rolling in their graves.

And yet, Tame Impala, playing their third Outside Lands and clearly feeling a kinship to the legacy of psychedelic rock shows in Golden Gate Park, were gracious guests in our fair city. Frontman Kevin Parker didn’t mince words as he closed out the festival: “I f—ing love San Francisco.”

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Creative technologists pioneer thriving careers at the nexus of art and tech
Next story
New Century Orchestra reopens with two world premieres

Just Posted

Recology’s roots as the garbage service provider in San Francisco go back 100 years. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Recology: How San Francisco’s garbage giant built its monopoly and could possibly lose it

The City’s waste management firm is no stranger to scandal

San Francisco Symphony’s Dia de los Muertos fiesta reminds us that there is no life without death and no death without life. (Courtesy Brandon Patoc)
SF Symphony’s Día de los Muertos concert has special significance this year

‘We need to have a collective grieving with music and fun as well as reverence’

The Strokes close out the Lands End main stage on Day 1 of the 2021 Outside Lands music festival on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
The Strokes’ controversial Outside Lands performance was pure rock and roll

Of course they hate San Francisco. They’re New Yorkers

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hurls the ball into the stands after running for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. (Courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers)
What we learned from the 49ers big win over the Bears

Garoppolo quiets critics, but for how long?

An aircraft carrier in the San Diego Bay at dusk. (iStock)
Does it matter the Pentagon no longer underwrites California’s economy?

Defense spending in California was $5 billion in 1960. In 2020, it was $61 billion

Most Read