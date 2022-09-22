Marin airporter bus

A Marin Airporter bus makes a stop at San Francisco International Airport on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

 Alan Dep, Marin Independent Journal

On Saturday, amongst the buses filled with migrants from Texas that arrived in New York, viewers watching the national coverage in the Bay Area observed something odd: the characteristic rainbow of the Marin airport shuttle.

Buses with the company’s logo and trademark rainbow striping were visible in national news reports of the migrants’ arrival in New York on Saturday. The San Rafael bus company said it sold two buses to a company in Houston in May earlier this year, but that was the extent of its association with the Texas campaign.

