On Saturday, amongst the buses filled with migrants from Texas that arrived in New York, viewers watching the national coverage in the Bay Area observed something odd: the characteristic rainbow of the Marin airport shuttle.
Buses with the company’s logo and trademark rainbow striping were visible in national news reports of the migrants’ arrival in New York on Saturday. The San Rafael bus company said it sold two buses to a company in Houston in May earlier this year, but that was the extent of its association with the Texas campaign.
“We were not involved in any way whatsoever, except buses that we had sold several months ago that had not been repainted were involved, but they were not owned or operated by our company,” David Hughes, vice president of Marin Airporter, told the Examiner.
Hughes said that the Houston bus company was initially reticent to requests to remove the Marin Airporter logos from the side of the buses, leading to the misrepresentation on Saturday, but has since covered the insignia. The buses have not yet been repainted, but this gesture has helped avoid taking legal action, said Hughes.
“All reputable companies, and almost anybody, would want to repaint the bus or at least identify it with their company and not somebody else's,” he said. “This has never come up before. This is not something we could have foreseen.”
Relocating migrants from the southern US border to Democratic strongholds around the nation is an ongoing stunt by Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov Greg Abbott of Texas to drum up support for Republican candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
In August, Abbott added locations in New York City and Chicago to a list of drop-off zones, claiming he had removed 10,000 migrants from Texas. In the same month, DeSantis flew dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an affluent island in Massachusetts known for its history in the LGBTQ+ community.
On Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is considering legal action against Texas to stop the migrant transportation, Politico reported. It is estimated at least 11,000 migrants have entered the city’s homeless shelters since May, including 2,500 who arrived on buses chartered by Abbott.
