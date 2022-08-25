I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was “F this” and “F that” and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind.
He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services.
In San Francisco, those cries for help fell on deaf ears.
On the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, police answered a call about an unresponsive man on Commercial Street. That’s where they found Sean Messer, age 42, address unknown. He had died alone on a parklet in front of a Chinese restaurant. And now, the streets and alleys of the Financial District have gone quiet.
I asked the security guard in our building about this poor soul, and he knew exactly who we were talking about.
“He would come around about lunchtime, and then cuss out everyone or cuss in the general area of everyone. He wasn’t really cussing at anyone,” said Dave Carter, who mans the desk at the Merchants Exchange Building on California Street. “One time, when I went out and talked to him about making too much noise, he broke down crying, saying ‘I got problems, I got problems’ over and over. He really wasn’t a disagreeable guy.”
No, he was a mentally ill guy who desperately needed help … which never arrived.
And this is the shame of San Francisco.
Messer was one of hundreds, if not thousands, of seriously sick individuals who walk our streets on a daily basis. We all see them. We all hear them, muttering or yelling or crying out loud. Yet there’s not much done for the Sean Messers of the world. They are left to fend for themselves. And the end is often tragic.
San Francisco’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Messer’s death, but I’m still waiting on the full toxicology report. Talking to people around the neighborhood who were there that day, they say he died with a pipe in his hand. If true, that would make him one of hundreds who die under similar circumstances in San Francisco every year. From January through July of this year, 88 people with no fixed residence died from overdose in The City, according to statistics obtained from the Chief Medical Examiner.
And this is the shame of San Francisco.
I asked some local beat cops if they knew Messer, and they did. They had heard the news and weren’t surprised. He was a regular on the streets, and they had calmed him down in the past. But they didn’t really have anywhere to take him. They told me anyone taken to San Francisco General Hospital is released way before the 72-hour limit on psychiatric holds. Patients are released even quicker from St. Francis Hospital, on Hyde Street.
Sadly, amazingly, shockingly considering our homeless spending budget, there’s really nowhere to take mentally ill homeless people in San Francisco. And the police are at wits’ end. It all speaks to the desperate need for a statewide mental health system, funded with help from the feds. The problem is just too big for San Francisco to solve on its own.
Fady Zoubi, who works at U.S. Bank at the intersection of California and Montgomery, knew Messer for years. He would see him ranting in the streets and offer him a cigarette. “It would calm him down,” said Zoubi. “He could be very nice. But he would say things like the electricity in the air was hurting his brain, things like that. He needed mental health care.”
I talked to the shopkeepers on Commercial Street, a charming little alley that runs from Sansome to Grant and used to house sidewalk cafes reminiscent of Europe. The restaurant owners kept the street clean to attract customers. But the San Francisco Fire Department cracked down on the tables and chairs just before the pandemic, for unclear reasons. It’s gone downhill ever since. Homeless sleep in the doorways and on the sidewalks at night. People like Sean Messer.
“We are so fed up with the situation,” said Alfred Schilling, who owns Schilling & Co. Cafe right across the street from where Messer was found. “You know I feel very sorry for these people. I see a regular lady, who is probably around 50, sleep in the doorway over there. Why can’t we help these people? You know it is shameless. We make them live like animal and nobody do anything.”
I asked if he’s called City Hall for help, and he laughed in my face. “Who calls the city? Please. … You need good management, OK? I don’t know the mayor. But they all should be fired, in my opinion. Seriously, it’s unacceptable. How can we, in 2022, let people live like this?”
Schilling has had enough. After eight years on Commercial, he’s giving up his lease. “We’ve had it. It’s finished for us,” he told me. “We’re gonna go. We’re going to see where we’re going to go. But, if it’s possible, far away.”
And that is the shame of San Francisco.
Roy Zeidan owns Discount Cigarettes, a small grocery at Kearny and Commercial. He was there the morning the police found Messer. He’s also fed up with City Hall.
“When (Mayor London Breed) got elected, she said she’d clean the city up,” said Zeidan. “She did nothing. You call 311 (a city program that provides street cleaning and homeless services) and they send someone in two or three hours. Maybe the next day. We call the police, they do nothing.
“It should be the most beautiful city in the world. But it’s disgusting.”
It’s hard to walk our streets and hear the despair. I talk to cops, shopkeepers, bartenders, homeless and more. They all share the same sense of hopelessness. We see the problems all around us. We hear our neighbors crying out for help. But nothing gets done. Nothing changes.
When the history is written, years from now, we will be judged harshly for standing by helplessly while our fellow man wallowed in the depths of addiction and mental distress. For allowing hard-working merchants to fail as a result of dirty streets and filthy conditions. They’ll judge us for a shocking inability to maintain order and provide compassionate care.
They’ll judge us for ignoring Sean Messer’s cry for help.
And that is our shame to bear … collectively.