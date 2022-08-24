I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was “F this” and “F that” and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind.

He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services.

