The second case of coronavirus confirmed in Bay Area

The newest incidence, involving an adult woman, is not related to the first case

Health officials on Sunday confirmed the second case of novel (new) coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

The newest incidence, involving an adult woman, is not related to the first case, but both involve people who recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

The woman “is a visitor to this county and arrived Jan. 23 to visit family,” the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department said in an announcement. She has stayed home since she arrived, except for two times to seek outpatient medical care. She has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized.”

Family members of the woman have also been isolated and do not leave the house, officials said.

“I understand that people are concerned, but based on what we know today, the risk to general public remains low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County health officer. “A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contacts to our cases.”

Officials advise the public “to engage in their regular activities and practice good health hygiene since this is the height of flu season.

Healthy people should not be excluded from activities based on their race, country of origin, or recent travel. Anyone with respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, or fever, should stay home, practice proper cough etiquette and hand hygiene, and limit their contact with other people.”

A Santa Clara County man on Friday was confirmed as the first Bay Area case of the novel coronavirus.

The man, whose name and city of residence were not released, traveled to Wuhan, China and Shanghai before returning home to Santa Clara County via the San Jose Mineta International Airport on Jan. 24.

