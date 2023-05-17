An unlikely trend is unfolding in San Francisco’s public high schools — and it isn’t happening on TikTok.
One of the most popular electives for teens today isn’t robotics, chorus or debate. It’s automotive studies.
“It’s the beginning of a revival,” said George Washington High School auto shop teacher Andre Higginbotham.
Once upon a time, trade programs at high schools were a billed as a way to learn practical skills that would serve teens well in a lucrative mechanics career. But in the early 2000s, many were shut down and turned into academic classrooms, swapping hydraulic lifts and calipers for desks and blackboards.
“Around the ’90s, there was a big push for students to attend traditional (four-year) colleges,” Higginbotham said. “At the same time, we had a generation of shop teachers retiring. For the overwhelming majority of school districts, that pretty much killed most of the trade programs for teens.”
That included Washington High’s auto class, which shuttered in 2006. But in 2008, the San Francisco Unified School District began exploring the idea of reintroducing the course and recruited Higginbotham, a history teacher at the time, to be at the helm.
Nobody knew what to expect when an afterschool pilot program was launched in 2010.
“We had a really small budget and a really small group of kids,” said Higginbotham, a trained mechanic. “The shop was kind of a hodgepodge collection of donated tools and things we scrounged up from other school sites and basements.”
The pilot program was a roaring success — so much so that the school could no longer sustain it as an afterschool program alone. In 2013, the district moved to make it an elective offered during the school day.
Higginbotham and his students even applied for and won a million-dollar grant in 2018 to help modernize its resources and facilities — “huge for a public school program that is, nowadays, rare,” he said. “It was like a movie.”
High school auto shops are becoming a rarity in the Bay Area, despite the fact that dealerships across the state need more service technicians — and that California has an entrenched car culture.
Last month, James Humpheries, service manager at Silveira Chevrolet in Sonoma, told the North Bay Business Journal that he has 11 mechanics and could use at least three more.
Humpheries lamented the demise of the high school auto shop class, given the growing demand and depleting supply of mechanics.
“They are not getting the experience to find out if an auto shop is something they would be interested in at a young age,” Humpheries told the NBBJ.
Rick Greenspan, who has taught the automotive technology program at College of Alameda for over 40 years, told the Examiner “it’s really cool” that an auto shop for teens even exists in the Bay Area. He doesn’t know of any such program in the East Bay.
“In the olden days, all the high schools had some kind of metal shop, wood shop or an automotive shop. All those things have disappeared,” he said.
“There have been more job openings on our bulletin boards than ever” in his four decades of teaching, Greenspan said. “They just can’t find people to fix cars. And it isn’t just cars, think about Amazon warehouses. What happens when a forklift breaks, who fixes the forklift? The people that know a thing or two about automotive technology.”
And while the automotive industry is racing toward zero-emission vehicles, Greenspan asserts that the process of servicing an electric vehicle versus a gas-powered one is “basically the same.”
“If you know how to do an alignment on a 2010 car, and a Tesla comes in that needs an alignment, it’s the same process,” he said. “If you’re an orthopedist, you probably have to learn the basics about bones and cartilage first — the same is true for automotive, especially at the high school level.”
Washington High auto shop students primarily work with donated cars, so makes and models are limited. While Higginbotham said his students do work with electric vehicle engines, he hopes to work with more advanced cars in the future.
“At this point, most of our vehicles are from 2008 to 2016, which is great because we were previously working with dinosaurs from the ’90s,” he said.
Dinosaurs or not, having teens work around two-ton machines makes safety a top priority. Although getting hurt is the “nature of the beast” when working around a 5,000-pound car, “things can go really wrong if you’re not acting responsibly,” Higginbotham said.
But the history-turned-auto teacher said he is constantly reminded of the personal responsibility of his students. The kids know the stakes are high, and they hold each other accountable, he said. In his 16 years of teaching various courses, auto shop is the only classroom in which he has seen such a dynamic.
“This isn’t social studies class where we are trying to persuade kids to learn,” he said. “Here, everyone truly buys in.”