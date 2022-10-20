San Francisco is known for having an off-beat sex life, but it's never off the pulse of labor rights.
25 years after the first stripper's union in the nation was formed in San Francisco, sex workers in California are facing similar working conditions — this time, due to the abuse of laws meant to protect them.
In previous decades, strippers received hourly wages and kept all their tips, according to the Atlantic. It was never glamorous, capping out at $26/hour in S.F, but the issues that led to unionization were not dissimilar to today.
In 1997, the Lusty Lady club made history as the first strip club in the nation to successfully unionize, two years before the International Union of Sex Workers came to be in 1999.
Black feminist writer and sociologist Siobhan Brooks, then-dancer, observed that the club's Black dancers were being discriminated against and proposed unionization, to great success. The process was immortalized in a documentary called Live Nude Girls Unite!.
Six years later in 2003, management cut hourly compensation and the club's dancers struck and won, then bought the establishment from management and ran it as a worker-owned business for ten years. It closed with a faux funeral procession on Labor Day of 2013, due to lack of funds for rent.
Sex workers and strippers in California have been reclassified as employees under the landmark gig worker legislation, Assembly Bill 5, to mixed results.
While dancers are now eligible for more state support, including unemployment benefits and minimum wage, many clubs have shrugged the costs onto workers by cutting hours and siphoning off more tips, Wired reports.
Velveeta, a North Hollywood dancer who is campaigning to revive the stripper's union in the US, told Wired, "If the clubs were to follow the law correctly, then we would have minimum wage on top of keeping all of our tips, and we would have some kind of fair share of the lap dance money."
Strippers were federally recognized as employees by the National Labor Relations Board in 2020. This awarded strippers protections from workplace harassment and allowed them to unionize. That means dancers and sex workers who were considered "self employed", or independent contractors, fell under the jurisdiction of AB 5 — lumping them in with gig workers.
In the workplace, that amounted club management to limiting work schedules and pushing workers to sign new contracts, in some cases under duress, according to the Nakase law firm.
The union that supported Velveeta's campaign in L.A, Strippers United, advocated for legislators to consider how strippers' unique working conditions were factored into the wording of AB 5, to no avail.
"Strippers United, once in favor of this law because of the potential good that came with it, now [has] mixed views. This is because AB 5 has caused a myriad of issues, including increased discrimination of Black, Indigenous and People of Color members. Strip club owners took advantage of the change."
Velveeta affirmed that the push to unionize reflects a demand for respect.
"We like what we do," she said. "We would like our jobs even more if we had basic worker protections. We’re like so many other workers who have learned that it’s not a choice between suffering abuse or quitting. With a union, together, we can make needed improvements to our workplace."
