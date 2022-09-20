There is a light at the end of the tunnel.
The Central Subway, a transit project that’s been under construction for more than a decade, finally has a “soft” opening date.
Starting Nov. 19, the Central Subway will be open on weekends as a short line, running from Chinatown to 4th and Brannan. The line will be fare-free through November and December.
Then in January, the Central Subway will fully open, connecting to the rest of the T Third line. At that point, riders traveling from Bayview or Mission Bay will be able to take the T train directly to Union Square and Chinatown. An exact date for the full opening has not yet been set, but SFMTA says the full line will be ready in time for Lunar New Year festivities in Chinatown.
T Third service will remain in its current configuration during the Central Subway’s soft opening in November and December, while SFMTA completes finishing touches and operator training.
The weekend service is intended to coincide with holiday shopping, making it easier for visitors to reach Chinatown and Union Square.
The soft opening date marks the beginning of the end for a transit project that has been plagued by setbacks and delays since its 2010 groundbreaking. Originally scheduled for completion in 2018, the project cost nearly $2 billion, up from an original estimate of $1.3 billion in 2007.
Nevertheless, at an SFMTA Board Meeting Tuesday, SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin assured the public that the wait will have been worth it.
“The most disappointing thing about this line, as I’ve been riding it in testing, is that the line is really short — it’s like suddenly you’re there,” Tumlin said. “A trip that takes 20 minutes on the bus now takes five minutes on the train.”
Tumlin also sought to assuage concerns about the transfer between the Powell Muni and BART station and the new Union Square station on the Central Subway. Most of the distance between the two stations will be covered by an escalator journey connecting the deeper Union Square station to the Powell station mezzanine, Tumlin said.
“Only people who have not ridden the Central Subway and made the transfer will say that it’s a long walk.”
@urbenschneider
Infrastructure reporter
Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.
