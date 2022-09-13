When the Great Highway opened to the public in the summer of 1929, this ribbon of roadway was celebrated as a great knitting together of communities, a connective artery linking San Mateo County to San Francisco.
At 50 feet in width, it was the widest patch of pavement anywhere in the United States. All the big names came to witness its 3.5-mile debut: Mayor James Rolph Jr., City Engineer M.M. O’Shaughnessy and Park Superintendent John McLaren — plus some 50,000 attendees.
It was engineered to beat back the Pacific and bring order to a chaotic coastline. But now, the ocean is coming for the Great Highway — and the debate over its future is cleaving San Francisco apart, pitting motorists against bikers and pedestrians and imperiling a decades-long climate adaptation plan to reconfigure the roadway.
Two overlapping debates are happening at once. The first was prompted by the pandemic, which transformed the Great Highway into a car-free promenade that brought thousands to walk, bike and skate in the briny ocean air during lockdown. The highway became part of the “slow streets” movement, which has reshaped how people think about the future use of cities.
The other debate arises out of the growing impacts of climate change, particularly rising tides and accelerating erosion, which are already threatening the roadway, prompting environmentalists to ask what role cars — which make up the lion’s share of The City’s carbon emissions — should play, if at all.
The irony of Proposition I
Now, despite The City’s long-held plans to give part of this crumbling roadway back to the sea, a ballot measure to keep the Great Highway open to cars permanently has surfaced instead.
The measure, known as “Access for All,” has fused the Great Highway with another hotly contested road: John F. Kennedy Drive. Proposition I would go beyond reversing car-free JFK; it would also reverse the current weekend closures of the Great Highway, effectively scrapping the climate adaptation plans.
Those who want to keep streets open to cars cite the need to maintain arterial roads for commuters and those who rely on motorized vehicles to get around, including families, the elderly and people with disabilities.
While it remains unclear if the ballot measure could undo sections of the adaptation planning that have already been enshrined in The City’s general plan, opponents argue that the measure, headed to voters in November, would cost millions and ignore climate realities on the coastline.
“The folks that, through Prop. I, want to undo the decade-plus of planning to address climate change impacts on the southern stretch of the Great Highway are not really acknowledging the real impacts and threats to our Ocean Beach coastline,” said District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar.
“I think that the lumping in (of the Great Highway) with JFK Drive is a misunderstanding of the unique differences between those two streets and the way that they function,” said Sujata Srivastava, San Francisco director for SPUR, a nonprofit think-tank focused on regional planning.
“We’re not doing as good of a job as we should be of connecting the dots between limiting private car access, enhancing transit and other multimodal access and how that connects with sea level rise,” she said.
In short, the Great Highway has become the asphalt stage upon which several contentious debates are playing out at once. But it wasn’t always this way.
Ocean Beach master planA decade ago, city planners saw the looming threats of rising seas and receding coastlines and realized they needed to relinquish the highway’s southern stretch to nature, rerouting part of the road inland. They created a 2012 document called the Ocean Beach master plan, with recommendations for 3.5 miles from the Cliff House to Fort Funston.
Central to the plan was “managed retreat,” which would require narrowing the Upper Great Highway — the section of road that traces a straight line through the Sunset’s avenues — to deal with the relentless buildup of sand and migrating dunes.
Though all coastlines are affected by storms and other forces that trigger erosion, the extent and severity of the problem are worsening with climate change. As seas rise, coastlines will recede inland, except where limited by hard structures, like a highway. If a retreating coastline is trapped by a city’s edge, the beaches will shrink and cause havoc for infrastructure teetering near the shore.
It’s a phenomenon already taking place on The Great Highway Extension, the slice of road south of Sloat Boulevard. The roadway has been eroding slowly for years, but intense storms can shock the bluffs, hastening this recession. During the 2009 El Niño season, for example, the storms sloughed nearly 200 feet off the cliffs in a single season, leading to lane closures and the need for an emergency shoring up along the base of the bluff.
And while the southern stretch is tumbling into the ocean, its northern reach is disappearing under mountains of sand, requiring The City to transport truckloads of material to replenish other parts of Ocean Beach, which has already advanced 200 feet inland in the last century.
“This spring, we saw a really unprecedented amount of sand on the Great Highway and even on the pedestrian promenade,” said Supervisor Mar. “That caused the Great Highway to be closed to vehicles for most of the entire spring. Usually, that only happens two dozen days out of the year.”
It’s why urban planners called for narrowing the Great Highway between Lincoln Way and Sloat from four lanes to two, giving up its southbound lanes for dune restoration, providing additional space for the ocean and beach to spread.
Threatened sewage infrastructure
But perhaps the most concerning factor is that hard-to-move sewage and stormwater infrastructure, which processes 20% of The City’s wastewater flows, is perched at the bluff’s edge — and under the Great Highway itself.
“The wastewater infrastructure — the elements that are the most imminently threatened by coastal erosion — are really, really important for the environment,” said Benjamin Grant, an urban designer and adaptation manager who authored the Ocean Beach master plan, a guiding document for the Great Highway.
It’s a system, Grant noted, that was built to bring San Francisco into compliance with the Clean Water Act and has reduced the number of sewage spills into the ocean by 90%.
But today, that system sits on shaky ground. “There’s not a lot of room between the bluff edge and the gate to the Oceanside Treatment Plant,” said Grant. “Basically, the road is just squeaking through at this point.”
The Ocean Beach master plan proposed that The City bolster the Lake Merced Tunnel, which runs under the Great Highway, and the Oceanside Treatment Plant, south of Sloat, with a low-lying sea wall to protect the sewage facilities from erosion but allow for storm surges to wash over instead of blocking the waves and beach habitat with more concrete.
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which owns the sewage system, has taken over the implementation of the first phases of this plan, which includes the removal of the southern section of the Great Highway, slated to begin next year.
But that plan is now under threat. Until the pandemic reshaped our relationship with roadways, the story of the Great Highway was a tale of how climate change is reshaping one stretch of pavement in two distinctly different ways. Now, it is a story of how San Francisco politicians and voters will understand the balance between slow streets, traffic flow and climate adaptation.